ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Dan Meuser: Veterans have kept America strong

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

We recently celebrated Veterans Day, an opportunity to renew and deepen our appreciation for our nation’s veterans.

Servicemen and women don’t take an oath to a political party or specific person, they take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. American veterans have fought to uphold the nation’s ideals for centuries, making the United States a truly exceptional nation founded on freedom, prosperity, hope and opportunity.

Thomas Jefferson expressed well that the Declaration of Independence is the “why” America was created, and the Constitution was the “how.” Jefferson’s words, however, would be meaningless without Washington’s sword, and the millions of Americans who have fought for these ideas in the last 245 years.

In our country’s short lifespan, it has undergone many trials, but the resilience and sacrifice of our American service members has kept America strong amid these many storms. Some were drafted, some volunteered, but all of them served under the guiding principle, that America is worth protecting. As Ronald Reagan said, the United States is “the last best hope of man on earth.”

Pennsylvania has sent our young men and women to every battle our country has fought. Today, the Keystone State is home to over 840,000 veterans, and the Ninth District has nearly 48,000. These men and women bring the values and patriotism of their service to our towns; they start businesses, serve in government and give back to their communities.

Recently, I participated in the Small Business Committee’s Veteran Small Business Roundtable led by Ranking Member Blaine Luetkemeyer and with participation from Leader McCarthy and Whip Scalise to learn about the issues these veteran business owners face and how we can strive to cultivate a business environment in which they can succeed.

Hearing the stories of how our American heroes made it from military to Main Street and their experiences of creating jobs and enriching their communities was truly inspiring.

Unfortunately, many veterans also face serious challenges, whether it’s translating their skills to civilian work, overcoming a disability or accessing healthcare. Tragically, 18 veterans die by suicide each day. We have a duty and responsibility to support our veterans as they return to the country they fought to protect.

As a member of Congress, I take our nation’s commitment to its veterans very seriously. I was proud to serve on the Veterans Affairs Committee in my first term in Congress. Since being elected, I’ve championed legislation to increase access to care for veterans, streamline veterans’ benefits and address the plight of veteran suicide.

Ensuring disabled veterans are able to live independent and healthy lives has been a special priority of mine as well. I am leading the bipartisan AUTO for Veterans Act to improve the VA automobile grant program so disabled veterans can replace modified vehicles after the vehicle has exceeded its useful life. This week, I introduced the bipartisan Autonomy for Disabled Veterans Act to increase the amount of VA grant support disabled veterans receive to make accessibility improvements to their homes. This has not been increased in over a decade.

We live in freedom and prosperity in the United States because of our veterans. As a country, we are eternally grateful for the sacrifices them and their families made to uphold our way of life and protect the freedoms our founding fathers fought so hard to create.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, represents the Ninth Congressional District and is a member of the

House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Biden salutes troops as 'spine of America' on Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has saluted the nation’s military veterans as “the spine of America” in marking his first Veterans Day as president in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden said, “There’s nothing low risk or low cost about war for the women and men who...
MILITARY
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz to America’s Veterans: ‘Your Sacrifices Have Made This Country Great, and We Owe You an Immeasurable Debt of Gratitude’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following video and statement in commemoration of Veterans Day:. “This Veterans Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices made by millions of Americans in uniform on behalf of this great nation. We thank our veterans for risking their lives to defend our nation as a beacon for freedom for all. America’s veterans gave so completely, whether in combat operations and in far off war zones, or missing cherished family moments throughout the years in order to serve. To our veterans, we say: thank you. Your sacrifices have made this country great, and we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude. God bless you and your families. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kokomo Tribune

Sound off: Veterans are America's treasure

This poem is my opinion, idea and inspiration, solely my creation that I'd like to share:. As the day to honor soldiers who've protected me and you. But veterans should be thanked more than just once a year,. For unselfishly protecting everything we as Americans hold dear. So, Lord, please...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
1011now.com

Veterans in Recovery program supporting America’s heroes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For men and women in the military, coming home isn’t always an easy adjustment. They can often experience PTSD, anxiety and depression. That’s why a Vietnam veteran in the Capital City is hoping to change that by creating a recovery program. Since 2015, the Nebraska Innovation...
LINCOLN, NE
The Atlantic

What Will Become of America’s Veterans’ Halls?

A sign in the entrance of the Michael A. Rawley Jr. American Legion Post advertises the space as “members only,” but the Brooklyn-based photographer Maureen Drennan has warned me in advance to ignore it. Drennan has often entered these establishments unannounced: Since 2018, she’s photographed American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts across the northeastern United States, drawn in by what she calls their “lonely poetry.” The Rawley post, an 1860s brownstone in Gowanus that was once a church, is only a few blocks from Drennan’s apartment. Inside, wood-paneled walls shimmer in the glow of incandescent bulbs, the old kind; a crowd of about a dozen packs the bar, their shoes squeaking against vinyl floor tiles. I’ve crashed the birthday party of a favorite bartender.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox7austin.com

Biden calls veterans the 'soul of America' in Arlington ceremony

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden visited Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Thursday to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on his first Veterans Day in office. Biden, the father of an Iraq war veteran, spoke at length praising American veterans, thanking them for their commitment to the nation’s defense. "To...
MILITARY
The Post and Courier

Guest column: Veterans are the heart of America's freedom

Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the men and women in uniform who have served our great country throughout its history. Beginning in 1775 when soldiers fought to gain independence and first establish the United States of America, across the battlefields of World Wars I and II, Korea and Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and in the ongoing Global War on Terrorism, our servicemembers have bravely fought when their country asked.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Dan Meuser
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Blaine Luetkemeyer
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Rediscovering America: A quiz for Veterans Day

Today is Veterans Day, which honors all veterans of the U.S. armed forces. It’s also the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the solemn landmark at Arlington National Cemetery honoring military personnel killed in action who have never been identified. Since 1999, a vacant crypt on the grounds has honored missing service members from the Vietnam War.
FESTIVAL
Reading Eagle

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser gets in touch with Main Street during visit to Kutztown

Members of Congress spend a lot of time in Washington. That’s where they legislate, where they meet in committees and with party leadership. It’s where they interact with lobbyists, it’s where they hold press conferences to talk about the latest hotly debated bills. But Capitol Hill isn’t their whole world.
KUTZTOWN, PA
In Homeland Security

Hiring Veterans: The Best-Kept Secret in Business

Featured Image: Senior Airman Sarah Richman, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, chains a pallet down on a K-loader on Oct. 8, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Members from Boeing, Air Mobility Command, and Air Force Materiel Command visited the 60th APS Oct. 7-9 to evaluate their planning, configuration process, and cargo loading operations for the KC-46A Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Veterans Affairs#Americans#The Keystone State#Ranking
Fox News

Veterans open up about the spirit of America

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MILITARY
Omaha.com

Area honors America’s military veterans

LA VISTA, PAPILLION AND SPRINGFIELD — Veterans Day celebrations lasted throughout the week, with each ceremony bringing something a little different to the honoring festivities. Papillion La Vista South High School — The PLCS NJROTC organized a presentation for a ninth grade assembly, which included the NJROTC presentation of the...
PAPILLION, NE
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Remembering veterans through Wreaths Across America

People have the opportunity to honor the memory of some area veterans this Christmas season. Local volunteers with the Bradford County Wreaths Across America organization are again planning their annual memorial project, in which they place Christmas wreaths on the headstones of veterans buried in local cemeteries. Cemeteries participating this year are: Rome, North Orwell, Towner Hill and Litchfield.
ROME, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Johnny Wilson: Veterans are strong assets for employers

Semper Fidelis is Latin for “always faithful.” It is a fitting credo by which every United States Marine lives — “an eternal and collective commitment to the success of our battles, the progress of our Nation, and the steadfast loyalty to the fellow Marines we fight alongside.”. As someone who...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy