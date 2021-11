NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams issued a call Saturday to keep protests in New York City peaceful in reaction to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and comptroller-elect Brad Lander released a joint statement calling for the prohibition of concealed carry laws and stopping “the easy purchase of firearms that can be transported from one community to another with malicious intent.” The statement goes on to say, “New Yorkers are united in support of safety and justice, and against violence and division. As some of us take to the streets today to...

