Cell Phones

MacTrast Deals: iMazing iOS Manager

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMazing iOS Manager is the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you truly manage your mobile data the way you want to. iMazing iOS Manager: The Must-Have App for Easily Managing Your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Data the Way You Want To – Just...

www.mactrast.com

komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac

Poser is a 3D computer graphics program optimized for 3D modeling of human figures. It is known for enabling digital artists to easily produce 3D animations and digital images, as well as the extensive availability of third-party digital content. Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac:...
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

iMazing makes file management simple, especially at this ultra-low pre-Black Friday price

TLDR: iMazing is the must-have app for easily maneuvering files from iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices without battling iTunes to do it. This holiday, liberate your favorite Apple device user from the horrors of iTunes forever. For all their innovation and tech adulation, Apple is also responsible for unleashing the iTunes file management process to the world — and there’s nobody who’s all that happy about it.
TECHNOLOGY
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain (2-Pack)

The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain replaces the typical charging cable and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch by simply placing the watch on a black magnetic charger. Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain (2-Pack): Power Up Your iWatch On the Go with This Pocket-Sized...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to install and manage apps for Messages on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Messages apps on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 allow you to collaborate with others, share interesting finds, play games, and decorate your chat with stickers. Here's what you need to know to get started using them.
CELL PHONES
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger

ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger sports built-in magnetic charging, made for the iPhone 12 family of devices, along with wireless charging for your Apple Watch. Portable power has never been easier or more efficient than with the new ScoutPro! With up to 24,000mAh of large-capacity backup power and 5 convenient ways of charging devices, Scout Pro will keep you charged and ready for all the power needs your devices demand. ScoutPro touts built-in magnetic charging, made for the iPhone 12 family of devices, along with wireless charging for your Apple Watch. With up to 100W output type-c charging, ScoutPro can keep your MacBook charged and ready to go!
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service: 1-Year Subscription

The MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service offers documentary collections that are deeper and broader than just about any other streaming service available. MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service: 1-Year Subscription – Subscribe to Your New Source of Great Documentaries with New Weekly Content, 4K Videos, & 1 Year of Ads-Free Streaming – Just $35.99!
TV & VIDEOS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with XVIDA Magnetic Case for iPhone 13

By combining magnets and wireless charging technology in an ultra‑slim, compact design, the XVIDA Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is created to be a multi-functional portable charger that attaches magnetically to your phone and keeps it charged wirelessly. Description. By combining magnets and wireless charging technology in an ultra‑slim, compact design,...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Save 69% off a lifetime plan for AnyFix iOS System Recovery + Mystery deal

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 69% off a Lifetime Subscription to AnyFix iOS. The "World's Fastest VPN" that provides military-grade encryption while giving you access to sites and streaming content over 115+ locations all around the world.
COMPUTERS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: The Complete Cartoon Animator 4 PRO for Mac Bundle

The Complete Cartoon Animator 4 PRO for Mac Bundle teaches you 2D animation, bringing images and characters to life. Cartoon Animator 4, formerly known as CrazyTalk Animator, is a 2D animation software optimized for both abilities of entry and productivity. You can turn images into animated characters, control characters with your facial expressions, generate lip-sync animation from audio, accomplish 3D parallax scenes, produce 2D visual effects, and access content resources. Cartoon Animator gives users unparalleled control when animating 2D talking characters for videos, web, games, apps, and presentations. It’s the easiest way to make incredible animations from scratch.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Change Desktop Environments On… IOS?

While Apple’s modern operating systems may seem like they exist independently of the rest of the computing world, they are actually close cousins of modern versions of Linux. The primary link between the two is that Apple’s offerings are Unix-based and even though Linux isn’t Unix in the strict sense, it’s built to be extremely Unix-like. Plenty of Linux software is POSIX-compliant, meaning it is effectively compatible with true Unix. But what can we do with that information? Well, to start, we can run Linux desktop environments on top of an iOS install on your favorite iPhone or iPad.
COMPUTERS
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Mail Backup X Individual Edition

Mail Backup X Individual Edition is a one-stop solution for mail backup, archiving, email management & mail conversion trusted by 42,000+ business and home users worldwide. Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Perfect Solution for Mail Backup, Archiving, Email Management, & Mail Conversion! Trusted by 42,000+ Business and Home Users Worldwide – Just $49.99!
SOFTWARE
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker: Lifetime Subscription

VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker: Whether you are a beginner or an experienced marketer, you can make animated videos within minutes. With people doing multiple things at once, your content needs to stand out! Creating engaging animated videos is child’s play with the lifetime subscription to VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker! Whether you are a beginner or an experienced marketer, you can make animated videos within minutes. Use pre-animated avatars, 100 HD backgrounds, text-to-speech capability, and other valuable and easy-to-use features to start effectively marketing to your niche.
COMPUTERS
mactrast.com

No Windows 11 for ARM-Based Macs Due to Microsoft’s Exclusivity Deal With Qualcomm

Microsoft has held off making a version of Windows 11 available for Apple’s M1-based Mac lineup that is built on ARM architecture due to an until-now secret exclusivity deal with Qualcomm. XDA-Developers reports Arm-based Windows has only been made available on devices with Qualcomm SoC’s because of a soon-to-expire deal...
SOFTWARE
mactrast.com

Bluetooth Tracker Maker Tile to be Acquired by Location Sharing App Life360

Bluetooth-based tracking accessories maker Tile is to be acquired by location tracking service Life360, Tile announced today. Tile’s tracker competes head-to-head with Apple’s AirPods. The deal, which will provide families and individuals across all life stages with a comprehensive cross-platform solution that enables the location-based finding of people, pets, and...
TECHNOLOGY
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: XSplit VCam Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Mac & Windows)

XSplit VCam Premium offers cutting-edge background replacement, removal, and blurring that’s possible with any webcam and without the need for expensive green screens, complicated lighting setups, and tons of space. Description. XSplit VCam offers cutting-edge background replacement, removal, and blurring that’s possible with any webcam and without the need for...
COMPUTERS
mactrast.com

Pixelmator Pro 2.3 Adds AI-powered Automatic Background Removal, Automatic Subject Selection

The Pixelmator team has announced the availability of Pixelmator Pro 2.3 Abracadabra. The new update brings AI-powered automatic background removal, automatic subject selection, a Select & Mask tool for making advanced selections, and much more. Pixelmator Pro 2.3 Abracadabra brings AI-powered automatic background removal, automatic subject selection, a Select &...
TECHNOLOGY

