New COVID cases creep up week over week after months of decline, DHEC data show

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
New data from the Ohio Department of Health show unvaccinated Ohioans continue to make up the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. But the numbers of vaccinated people who’ve been hospitalized or died have gone up too. ODH reports 36,938 unvaccinated Ohioans have been hospitalized with COVID-19...
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was closed Nov. 11 in recognition of Veterans Day. On Nov. 12, the state reported there were 697 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 11 and 875 on Nov. 12. Currently, 63.6 percent of all eligible residents in the state have received at...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in South Carolina. Wednesday, DHEC reported 352 new cases of the Coronavirus and 27 new deaths. State Health officials say nearly 56% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
NORWALK — The number of new COVID cases in the city’s public schools ticked up last week, but the district is still reporting far fewer infections than at the same time last year. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, Norwalk Public Schools is reporting 181 confirmed COVID cases since the beginning of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio averaged 410.5 cases per 100,000 residents Thursday, up from the previous week’s 354.3. The reason behind the increase is not yet clear. The delta variant was believed to be on its way out. Gov. Mike DeWine cautioned last week that shouldn’t mean people become lax, as the pandemic still rages in the state and U.S.
As the recent wave of coronavirus infections continues to decline, the total death count is still rising in South Carolina. From Nov. 6 to 12, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,180 new coronavirus cases and 150 deaths. With the latest reports, the state has totaled...
The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday said just over 4,000 new cases were reported over the past two days, and the count of patients in hospitals remained flat at just under 1,100 for the second day in a row.
New data from the Texas health department released Monday proves what health officials have been trying to tell vaccine-hesitant Texans for months: The COVID-19 vaccine dramatically prevents death and is the best tool to prevent transmission of the deadly virus. Out of nearly 29,000 Texans who have died from COVID-related...
Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson updated county commissioners on the state of COVID-19 in the county during a Board of Health meeting Monday. While Washington’s delta variant case numbers are not dropping the way health officials across the state had hoped, Anderson said, they do seem to be decreasing.
New hospitalizations statewide from COVID-19 increased last week from 313 the previous week to 378, even as new cases declined by 16%. The Oregon Health Authority reported that 6,643 new cases were reported last week, the lowest number since the last week in July. Hospitals remain overwhelmed. The Oregon Health...
The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking 50 “active” cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, and 364 people are quarantining after coming into close contact with known cases, according to the district’s most recent weekly report released Monday afternoon. That’s an increase from last week, when the district reported...
According to the weekly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 again rose slightly. While cases numbers and hospitalizations are down from earlier in the fall, the decline has been gradual, leading to concerns about mini-outbreaks during and after the holidays.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 129 additional deaths since reporting last Friday. New cases of COVID-19 increased 29% from last week. IDPH is reporting a total of 1,735,586 cases, including 26,077 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Since […]
(Jefferson County) Even though weekly COVID-19 cases are up compared to this time last week, positivity rates continue to decline in Jefferson County. With the official CDC Week 44 health update, here’s Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener. We asked Zwiener if coronavirus cases among children increased since Halloween.
The number of new Covid-19 cases in South Carolina is stable and lower compared to Tuesday, but the number of deaths has increased. According to the DHEC report on Wednesday, Palmetto State added a total of 352 new Covid-19 cases, which is lower compared to the Tuesday’s 382 reported cases.
A study of the recent increase in community transmission of COVID-19 in Oakland County determined that the increase is general and broad, not attributable to a particular location or activity. COVID-19 cases in Oakland County have increased by 57.38 percent in the last seven days according to the Centers for...
In the week since the last press release, Haywood County Public Health has received notice of 100 new cases of COVID-19. As of 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has recorded a total of 7,660 cases in Haywood County since the pandemic began.
