Wolves v West Ham United live stream, Saturday 20 November, 3pm GMT. West Ham will be looking to make it five wins on the bounce when they face Wolves on Saturday afternoon. David Moyes’ men moved up to third in the Premier League table thanks to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool before the international break. Jurgen Klopp may have been unhappy with some of the refereeing decisions on the day, but that did not detract from the fact that West Ham were the better team. Liverpool struggled to handle their counter-attacking surges and set-piece prowess, and the Hammers will hope the same combination brings them another win this weekend.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO