Eagles sign cornerback Avonte Maddox to three-year extension

The Eagles on Saturday announced a contract extension with cornerback Avonte Maddox.

The deal is for three years and up to $22 million, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, with $13.3 million guaranteed.

Maddox, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick out of Pitt in 2018. This season was the final year of his original four-year rookie contract, which pays him $2.18 in base salary for 2021, per Spotrac.

In a video published by the Eagles on social media, Maddox said he was glad to remain in the fold.

"What's up y'all, it's your boy Avonte. Excited to be here for three more years. Let's go do it man, go Eagles."

So far this season, Maddox has played in each of the Eagles' first 10 games, starting two. According to Dave Spadaro of the Eagles website , Maddox was one of only four cornerbacks in the league with at least two forced fumbles and an interception, while he was tied for second in tackles for loss and third in total tackles.

Maddox has played around the secondary in different roles throughout his career, but seems to have settled in as a nickel corner this season.

With the extension, he becomes the fourth of five Eagles 2018 draftees to sign a second contract with the team, joining Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat, and Jordan Mailata.

