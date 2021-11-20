City watch issued for missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued an alert for a missing adult, Ken King on November 20. He was last seen off the 6300 block of Egerton Circle on November 19.



Ken is described as 60 years old, 6′ 2″ and 215lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and brown vest.



Police said that he has recently had surgery and this has caused him to be forgetful.



If you’ve seen this man, you are asked to call Memphis Police, Missing Persons Division at 901-636-4479.

