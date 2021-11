Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select a Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 9 is Donovan Catholic, which went on the road and weathered a literal storm to take down Red Bank Catholic, 28-7, for a massive victory that thrust the Griffins into the No. 1 spot in the latest Shore Conference rankings. Shore Sports Network stopped by practice on Tuesday to present the Griffins and head coach Dan Curcione with a special game ball and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 21 DAYS AGO