We already knew that LeBron James would sit out for a sixth straight game with an abdominal strain when the Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs in a Sunday matinee matchup. But before tip-off, head coach Frank Vogel gave the latest update on his star’s ongoing return to the court, and it was a positive one. While Vogel declined to answer if James would play or not on Monday against the Chicago Bulls — smiling and answering simply saying James is still “day-to-day” when asked — he also said that he wasn’t sure James would need to practice first before returning.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO