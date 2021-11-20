ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

MPD: Man arrested for drug possession after fight and shooting that injured another man

By Chad Petri
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police say a man is facing a drug charge after a fight and shooting that injured another man. Police were called to Webb Avenue at about 2:30 Saturday morning to find a victim with a gunshot wound and another man, Ronaldo Ramirez with a head wound and marijuana.

MPD: Woman shot while driving on I-10 Friday night

Police say Ramirez and the victim got into an argument that turned physical. The victim pulled out a gun. In a struggle for the weapon, the gun went off hitting the victim in the hand and hip. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for what are described as non-life-threatening injures. Police say Ramirez also had a cut on his forehead he got from the victim earlier in the day. Ronaldo Ramirez was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Saturday morning and charged with 2nd-degree marijuana possession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BljgT_0d2oopuG00
Ronaldo Ramirez
Public Safety
