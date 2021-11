Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Manchester United in the aftermath of the brutal and crushing loss away to Watford. As a player Solskjaer scored the winning goal in injury time of the 1999 Champions League final to seal one of the club's most incredible victories, but as a manager he leaves Old Trafford with no sense of glory, having won no trophies in nearly three years in charge.

