ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven not waiting for Santa, ready to kick off holidays

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVE2q_0d2ooLro00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Santa and his elves are still busy preparing for their Christmas sleigh-ride around the world, but Lynn Haven kicked off its Winter Wonderland Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people walked around Sharon Sheffield Park and shopped for holiday gifts at local vendors’ tents. There were also food trucks and live Christmas music for people to get into the holiday spirit.

Help for families with food insecurities during the holidays

Attendees enjoyed watching kids from local dance groups perform Christmas songs. The event will last until 3 pm.

“Definitely helps get into the holiday spirit a little bit, they have the nice music,” Lynn Haven resident Morgan Boyd said. “The Christmas tree is up, it’s beautiful. It’s nice seeing the community come together in times like this.”

Besides shopping for presents and listening to live music, there were also raffles and even kittens up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Shaddai Shriners to host Pancakes with Santa

CALLAWAY, Fla (WMBB)– The Shaddai Shriners are hosting a pancakes with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 4. Tom Smith joined us in studio to tell us about all the fun! Breakfast will be served and you can get your picture taken with Santa. Former pro. baseball player delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need (mypanhandle.com) […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Beach Home For Holidays to kick off Christmas season in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re waiting until after Thanksgiving to get ready for Christmas, Visit Panama City Beach has you covered. The two day event, Beach Home For Holidays, will be held at Aaron Bessant Park on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27. Friday kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with campfires, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Sneads tree farmer encourages shopping local for Christmas trees

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year, many who celebrate Christmas are conflicted by a couple of things: Do you put up your Christmas tree before Thanksgiving? And do you buy a real tree or a fake tree? Powell Tree Farm owners recommend getting one straight from the ground. “You cannot beat the experience of coming […]
SNEADS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Christmas, FL
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
Lynn Haven, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Beach hotel donates big to local Salvation Army

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holiday Inn Resort near Richard Jackson Boulevard is currently remodeling its 340 guestrooms and is donating all of the old furniture to the Salvation Army. “It’s exciting first of all because every now and then you get a call and at first you’re like ‘I’m hearing this wrong. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

More than 300 hot meals given away at A.D. Harris Community Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city workers and representatives of Rebuild Bay took time today to make sure some local residents got a hot meal. They partnered on a food giveaway Tuesday morning at the A.D. Harris Community Center in Glenwood. Volunteers handed out more than 300 hot meals with turkey, ham and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Board Members working to reopen Panama City Rescue Mission men’s shelter

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — For years, many local families have carried out a Thanksgiving tradition of helping feed the homeless at the Panama City Rescue Mission. That won’t happen this year. Not because of covid, but because the mission is closed. The Panama City mens Rescue Mission hasn’t been fully functional in three years. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

CPAR raises money for charity through Festival of Trees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors celebrated its third annual Festival of Trees on Saturday. Around 200 guests were in attendance, with 15 trees being auctioned off. There were also 59 items like cakes, baskets of goods and Christmas gifts available in a silent auction. All proceeds from the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waiting For Santa#Holiday Gifts#Christmas Music#Christmas Tree#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

VFW Post 8205 provides Thanksgiving meals for veterans

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Local veterans are extending a helping hand to their fellow vets in need. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post number 8205 in Parker gave out Thanksgiving food boxes Tuesday morning. They delivered 43 of the boxes to the Bay County Vet’s Center off of East 23rd Street. The boxes […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Altha women raise $28,000 for a town Christmas blowout

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — After losing her dad in February, Vicki Fowler came up with the idea to deck the halls for a beautiful Altha Christmas. “He would say, well I don’t know why Altha can’t look like this again. It used to be so neat, clean, and pretty. And he said I want it […]
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

10th annual 30A 10K to take place on Thanksgiving

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual 30A 10K Thanksgiving Day race will take place in Rosemary Beach. There are three different races you can participate in: the 10K, 5K and 1 mile. Organizers said the race has donate more than $450,000 to local charities and they are looking forward to sailing past $500,000 […]
ROSEMARY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

New upscale living rentals coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — More rental options are on the way to Panama City Beach.  Tennessee development company “JCF Living”Is about to build two new upscale rental communities.    JCF Living’s President John Fitzmaurice said Panama City Beach is a hidden gem and he is excited to be a part of the area’s growth.  […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Celebration of life held for local business owner Bill Buskell

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of friends and family gathered at Pineapple Willy’s on Saturday for a celebration of life in honor of long-time local business owner, Bill Buskell. The Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel owner died last week at a local hospital. He was 81. Saturday’s ceremony took place on the white, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Help for families with food insecurities during the holidays

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Many local families are struggling to make ends meet. Food insecurity issues are even more difficult during the holidays. Some local organizations are trying to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving. “We are right at, I want to say, four to five thousand people,” said Bay County Sheriff’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO to host 14th Annual Rodeo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The 14th Annual Bay County Sherriff’s Office Rodeo is back for another year. The rodeo will take place on November 19th and 20th, beginning at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Fountain/Youngstown Ballpark and features all the exciting activities you expect like Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

2K+
Followers
998
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy