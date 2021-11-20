Lynn Haven not waiting for Santa, ready to kick off holidays
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Santa and his elves are still busy preparing for their Christmas sleigh-ride around the world, but Lynn Haven kicked off its Winter Wonderland Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people walked around Sharon Sheffield Park and shopped for holiday gifts at local vendors’ tents. There were also food trucks and live Christmas music for people to get into the holiday spirit.Help for families with food insecurities during the holidays
Attendees enjoyed watching kids from local dance groups perform Christmas songs. The event will last until 3 pm.
“Definitely helps get into the holiday spirit a little bit, they have the nice music,” Lynn Haven resident Morgan Boyd said. “The Christmas tree is up, it’s beautiful. It’s nice seeing the community come together in times like this.”
Besides shopping for presents and listening to live music, there were also raffles and even kittens up for adoption.
