Public Safety

Marilyn Manson Lawyer Open to ‘Global’ Settlement Talks in Sexual Assault Cases

By Chad Childers
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a year in which Marilyn Manson was accused of sexual assault and sued by multiple women, it appears that movement is starting to happen concerning at least one and possibly more of the legal matters. According to Rolling Stone, a lawyer for the musician has opened the door for possible...

wgrd.com

Related
The Independent

Marilyn Manson’s ‘bad girls room’ was ‘common knowledge’

Marilyn Manson’s past remarks about a soundproof room he is alleged to have locked women in have resurfaced in light of a new investigation.According to an in-depth report by Rolling Stone, Manson’s California apartment features a small, soundproof glass room around the size of a store dressing room. Several women have accused Manson of locking them in the space against their will.A number of women who used to date Manson described the room as a “solitary-confinement cell used to psychologically torture women”. It was also referred to as the “bad girls’ room”.Phoebe Bridgers says Manson openly told her about...
CELEBRITIES
Mic

We’ve always known who Marilyn Manson was

In a shocking new exposé from Rolling Stone, a nine-month investigation reveals the true extent of Marilyn Manson’s past as a serial sexual predator and abuser. The story alleges a pattern of intense and disturbing behavior from the rock star across the decades, including sexual torture, rape, grooming, and persistent physical and mental abuse to young women and practically everyone in his professional orbit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Marilyn Manson Allegedly Locked Women in Soundproof Room

Marilyn Manson is now accused of locking women in a small, soundproof space -- something he allegedly did to punish them for being "bad." The rocker is facing a new round of allegations from women who spoke on the record to Rolling Stone ... claiming MM had this small booth in the corner of his West Hollywood apartment, where he'd allegedly throw his girlfriends and lock 'em up for hours on end.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Esmé Bianco
AOL Corp

Jurors reveal it was something Derek Chauvin didn't do that convinced them all to vote guilty

Seven of the jurors from the Derek Chauvin trial sat down Thursday for an exclusive interview on Don Lemon Tonight to speak publicly about the trial for the first time. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty last April on three counts related to the killing of George Floyd: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. While the jurors all pretty much agreed on a guilty verdict for two of the charges, the third-degree murder took extra deliberation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Woman and boyfriend stabbed her ex-stepfather to death out of revenge then claimed the victim had abused her in the past; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 27-year-old woman is sentenced to 50 years to life for first-degree murder. She was sentenced on Wednesday. Prosecutors said the woman killed her ex-stepfather who she claimed had abused her. The woman and her boyfriend killed the 50-year-old victim out of revenge, prosecutors said. Her boyfriend told investigators that they used meth prior to the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
107 JAMZ

Former St. Tammany Sheriff, Jack Strain Convicted Of Raping Boys

KLFY 10 reports former St. Tammany Sheriff, Jack Strain has been convicted of four counts of aggravated rape involving juvenile boys. The shocking news was announced Monday, November 8, the disgraced lawman is facing a mandator life sentence for the heinous aggravated rape case. However, his legal problems don't end with the sexual abuse case, Strain was also indicted on 16-counts of federal corruption while in office.
COVINGTON, LA
wonderwall.com

Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

