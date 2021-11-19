Kids Trash Neighborhood to 9-Year-Old’s Cover of Slipknot’s ‘Wait and Bleed’

A huge flash mob recently congregated in Romania to do a cover of Green Day's mega-hit "Boulevard of Broken Dreams." There were 150 musicians that participated in the event. CityRocks is the "band" behind the action, and according to their social channels, they're the biggest rock flashmob in Central Europe. In the video, people of all ages can be seen performing the Green Day track on all different instruments. Surprisingly, they're all extremely in sync, and one can only imagine how loud the performance sounded in person. Some of the crew members even appeared to be emulating a mosh pit toward the end of the clip.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO