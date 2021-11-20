ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Wilson vs. Harrisburg High School Football District III 6A Championship

By Ben Schad
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — High school football playoffs continue in the Midstate with the Wilson Bulldogs taking on the Harrisburg Cougars for a Saturday matinee that you can watch live in the player above!

Harrisburg entered as the #2 seed and defeated Carlisle 36-7 in the quarter-finals and then Hempfield in the semis 32-10 to get to the title game.

Wilson started in the #5 slot beating William Penn 50-32 in the quarters and then narrowly upset Central York 14-11 in the semi-finals to reach the championship game.

The winner is crowned District II Class 6A champion and moves on to the PIAA state championship.

