Florida’s season is off the rails, to most people, after the Gators’ 40-17 blowout loss at South Carolina last week. Questions ramped up about coach Dan Mullen in a major way, and those are not going away. Florida hosts Samford Saturday, looking to get its first win since Oct. 9. Even if it does as a heavy favorite, there is plenty of conversation surrounding Mullen, who fired offensive line coach John Hevesey and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham after the loss to the Gamecocks. Will that change things?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO