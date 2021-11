PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to be the top federal law enforcement officer in Arizona. Gary M. Restaino was confirmed as the United States attorney for Arizona on Friday. He has been a federal prosecutor in Arizona since 2003 and was previously the chief of the criminal division and the white collar crime section. He has also worked as a trial attorney for the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO