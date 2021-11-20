ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No more Covid Cards or Tests Required at FedExForum

 4 days ago

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES UPDATE COVID-19 ENTRY POLICIES

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that beginning with the next home game on Nov. 24, fans will no longer be asked to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination. This change in policy will be re-evaluated on or before January 7, 2022, with updates provided accordingly. Fans seated within 15 feet of the court at Grizzlies games remain subject to additional NBA guidelines previously in place. Any changes to those guidelines will be communicated directly to them.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, masks remain highly encouraged for all fans in attendance but are no longer required for children or adults. Working staff for all events at FedExForum, including Grizzlies games, will continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future.

Additional details on all Memphis Grizzlies attendance policies are available at FedExForum.com/arena-policy-updates .

