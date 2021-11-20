ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-Salem police pay out $50,000 during gun buyback event

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department paid out $50,000 during a gun buyback event on Saturday.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds leaf lot at 2885 Shorefair Drive.

“Every gun that we remove from our community is one less gun that can be used to commit a crime,” said Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke. “This effort alone will not solve the gun violence sweeping through our communities. However, it is one layer in what will require a multi-layered response to this pandemic. We must take any step, however small, toward eradicating this problem.”

“We want to ensure we are doing all we can to continue to keep the citizens of Winston-Salem safe and combat a rise in gun violence,” Assistant Chief of Police William Penn Jr. said.

The police department paid $100 for long guns, $150 for handguns and $200 for assault rifles.

Police accepted pellet guns, BB guns, ammunition, starter pistols, black powder guns and replica toy guns, but the department will not give any cash in exchange for these items.

The program was paid for using $50,000 from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Relief Fund.

