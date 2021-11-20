Who received Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Awards? Meet the honorees.

CANANDAIGUA — Learning, collaboration, relationships, fierce advocacy, authentic self, giving back, courageous acts, celebration and joy are the characteristics that make Canandaigua ATHENA leaders.

Hazel Robertshaw, recipient of the 2021 Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Award, and Mandy Friend Gigliotti, recipient of the Canandaigua ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award, demonstrate these qualities every day in the eyes of those who nominated them for the honors while leading the way in the community.

Robertshaw was described as "a sounding board,” “mentor,” “insightful” and “honest," while also recognized for her ability to lead courageously while praising individual members of her team, fostering communication and building a culture of inclusion and respect.

Robertshaw said she was humbled and honored in equal measures to receive the honor.

As vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at UR Medicine Thompson Health, Robertshaw said in her remarks that it is her responsibility to develop the next generation of leaders in health care and, especially, in nursing.

“I firmly believe, as Robert Ingersoll once stated, we rise by lifting others,” Robertshaw said. “I have tried to do this throughout my career by providing educational opportunities, mentorship and guidance and celebrating the successes with my teams.”

Friend Gigliotti, team leader of The Friend Team at Keller Williams Realty, was described as a kind and generous soul and serial entrepreneur who is at her best when challenged and growing. She demonstrates a selfless attitude and commitment to her community, her employees, family and friends.

Also, if you were to tell her 25-year-old self that not only would she now be a homeschooling foster mom with four kids 6 and under -- and that she would love it -- “my mind would be blown,” she said.

“Sometimes our paths are straight and clear, but most often, they’re not,” Friend Gigliotti said. “I hope that my voice and my story can show you that while your road may feel full of twists and of turns, not going as you planned, to keep your mind and your heart open for even the smallest blessings. Those small blessings are preparing you for the path you were made to go down.”

This year marked a first for the 36th annual event. The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce and Professional Women of the Finger Lakes debuted the program Friday night on Finger Lakes TV and on the web.

But the mission remained the same.

Randy Farnsworth, owner of the Randall Farnsworth Auto Group and founding sponsor of the awards program, said the ATHENA Awards are not a competition, but a way to recognize the collective contributions of all the nominees. “Because of you, are community is a more thriving, caring and more prominent place to live, work and play,” Farnsworth said.

And Ethan Fogg, executive director of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, reiterated: “The honor is in the nomination.”

Other 2021 nominees

ATHENA Leadership Award: Kari Buch, associate director of community impact, United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes; Donna Cotter, associate director, Literacy Volunteers Ontario-Yates Inc.; the Hon. Kristina “Kitty” Karle, Ontario County Supreme and County Courts; Nancy E. McCarthy, freelance writer, retired fitness instructor, community volunteer; and Pam Metting, doctor of audiology, retired.

ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award: Kristen Bloom, director of infection prevention/emergency preparedness, UR Medicine Thompson Health; Jacklyn “JJ” Cotter, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Wayne County Inc.; Amber Foster, director of ambulatory administration and practice management, University of Rochester Medical Center; Chelsey Pendock, managing partner, Innovision Advertising LLC; Diana N. Perry, assistant vice president, community office manager, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust; and Sonya Smith, owner, Muddy Sneakers Physical Therapy PLLC.

A change in style

The Canandaigua ATHENA Committee called on Finger Lakes Community College and Finger Lakes Television to help replace the traditional 400-guest sit-down dinner with an accessible online alternative.

A series of 13 "micro-events" allowed each nominee to offer comments on stage, in front of a small studio audience of friends and family. After each of these sessions, nominees and guests enjoyed a brief champagne reception. Later on, the two nominee cohorts met with their nominators and the ATHENA committee at small receptions at the Lake House on Canandaigua.

The program, which debuted Friday night, can be viewed at www.CanandaiguaATHENA.com .

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Who received Canandaigua ATHENA Leadership Awards? Meet the honorees.