MediaTek Dimensity 9000 can potentially outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in CPU, Google Tensor in AI, and be on par with Apple A15 in multi-core, but will not be available in the US
MediaTek has announced the new flagship Dimensity 9000 that will soon power Android flagships around the world. The Dimensity 9000 can potentially outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, its successor the 8 Gen 1, and the Exynos 2100, and even the Apple A15 and Google Tensor in some areas. The Dimensity 9000,...www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0