Michigan State

Michigan issues new mask advisory as COVID-19 cases surge

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Michigan issued a new mask advisory on Friday ahead of the holiday season as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

The advisory, effective immediately, says anyone above the age of 2 should wear a mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of their vaccination status.

Public establishments should be implementing mask policies, and people who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised should avoid crowds, according to the advisory put forth by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

"The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned," MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said.

"We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so," she added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday that Michigan hit its highest seven-day case rate in 2021 at 589.3 cases, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Friday advisory also encourages vaccination, saying it will help the Great Lakes State avoid crisis standards of care from overcrowded hospitals.

"Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available to children ages 5 and up, and boosters are available for eligible Michiganders. The holidays can be a time to spread great cheer and we recommend taking measures including wearing a mask indoors to not spread COVID-19 to loved ones," Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical officer, said.

Anthony Fauci , the country's leading expert on infectious diseases, previously said that if a family is vaccinated, it can enjoy a “normal” holiday season.

