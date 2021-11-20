ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Live Updates: Senior Day Alive and Well From Kyle Field Vs. Prairie View AM

By Cole Thompson
 4 days ago

Stay up to date with Texas A&M all four quarters live from Kyle Field vs. the Panthers

COLLEGE STATION --Texas A&M seniors will say goodbye to Aggieland and Kyle Field Saturday morning. The Aggies (7-3, 4-3, SEC) return home for the final game at Kyle Field in 2021 as A&M plays host to Prairie View A&M.

Stay locked in with AllAggies.com all four quarters live from College Station as the Aggies look remain strong to close the season.

FIRST QUARTER

- Two sacks from Jayden Peevy and Ardarious Jones leads to a three-and-out from the Panthers. A&M will begin its drive from the 50.

- A&M picks up first down by Isaiah Spiller before QB Zach Calzada finds Caleb Chapman for a gain of 10. Spiller keeps the drive alive on third down, and later scores on the 11-yard run. A&M takes the early lead at home.

Texas A&M 7, Prairie View A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:58)

- On third down, Jawon Jones can't pick up the first down. The Panthers go for it on fourth down and come up short. Aggies will start the drive on PVA&M's 34.

- A 17-yard yard completion to tight end Jalen Wydermyer puts the Aggies inside the 20. Devon Achane carries the load with gains of 6 and 1 to give A&M a 14-0 lead. Both running backs have scored to begin the game.

Texas A&M 14, Prairie View 0 Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:21)

College Station, TX
