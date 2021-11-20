ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings strike late to give Steven Gerrard lift-off at Aston Villa

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwjVg_0d2okcot00

The previous time Steven Gerrard could celebrate a goal in the Premier League, he couldn’t really celebrate it. He scored on his valedictory appearance, but Liverpool were 5-0 down to Stoke at the time and lost 6-1. After the unhappy goodbye in 2015 came the fonder return. When a stalemate beckoned, Ollie Watkins surged away from the half-way line, cut and curled a shot past Jason Steele. Gerrard set off down the touchline, briefly looking the force of nature again. Then Tyrone Mings lashed a shot into the roof of the Brighton net. Gerrard and Gary McAllister, the Liverpool midfield of 2001, could hug in joy.

Gerrard arrived at Aston Villa with a reputation as a winner. In his first game, he was, ending the run of five consecutive defeats that cost Dean Smith his job. And if much of it was forgettable fare, the manager might claim an assist. Ashley Young, who he had brought on, played the ball to Watkins. Initially exiled to the left flank, the eventual scorer was moved into the middle by the manager when Danny Ings went off. Gerrard found a way to win a largely dull affair.

But even the drabness of the first 83 minutes showed some sense of an improvement. Gerrard had prioritised greater solidity after 13 goals were sieved in Smith’s final five games. With Mings and Ezri Konsa resembling the more reliable figures they were last season and Brighton looking toothless, they got the shutout.

For all the romanticism of Gerrard the manager, Villa required that pragmatism, those solid foundations. Emi Martinez repelled a well-struck effort from Leandro Trossard and a drive from Tariq Lamptey but the goalkeeper was, like Gerrard, a spectator for much of the match.

At times, it felt a game crying out for Gerrard: the player, more than the manager, the man who specialised in seizing control of games and winning them singlehanded. Individual inspiration was harder to convey from the sidelines. Gerrard made a business-like entrance, with a purposeful stride along the touchline. He stood, hands in pockets on the edge of his technical area, assessing and advising. Wearing a smart black coat, Gerrard has the air and the presence of a manager. Now he has the first Premier League result of one, off the mark south of the border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vycuv_0d2okcot00

A successful day nonetheless offered indications of the task in hand. Minus Jack Grealish’s charisma and magnetism, Gerrard got early evidence their summer spending has not had the desired impact.

He demoted Leon Bailey to the bench, persevered with the anonymous Emi Buendia and recalled Ings who, in theory, was fit again. In reality, he laboured off the pace, Villa lacked sharpness and Gerrard was perhaps slow to substitute him. The new manager played 4-3-3, as he did at Rangers, but as the sacked Smith did two weeks earlier at Southampton. It looked more like evolution than revolution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olFsS_0d2okcot00

There may have been a hint of things to come from his past. Gerrard’s top scorer at Rangers last season was his right-back, James Tavernier, and his Villa counterpart, Matty Cash, could have got the first goal of the new regime with a header that Jason Steele blocked. The dynamic Cash claimed a penalty for a challenge by Solly March. He represented Villa’s brightest attacker until Watkins’ late burst. Mings could have scored earlier, with the Premier League debutant Steele saving his header. But Gerrard scripted plenty of late drama as a player; some more as a manager got him his first win with Villa.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa Need Each Other to Prove a Point

In September 2009, Liverpool lost 2–0 at Fiorentina in the Champions League. In the tunnel before kickoff, Christian Purslow, the club’s chief executive who grew up near Aylesbury and was educated at Cambridge and Harvard, went up to captain Steven Gerrard, gave him a friendly slap on the backside and, adopting a faux-Scouse accent, encouraged him with the words, “Go ‘ed, Stevie, la.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Welcome to Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard

How are we all feeling about the appointment of Steven Gerrard as the new Villa boss?. Is there any concern about him eventually leaving for Liverpool?. The Villa midfield and what positional additions could arrive in January!. All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s career in pictures

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as Aston Villa’s new head coach.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the former England and Liverpool midfielder’s career in pictures. Read More Iain Henderson recalled by Ireland for All Blacks clashNewcastle boss Eddie Howe to get significant funds to boost squad in JanuaryChris Silverwood wants ‘strong leader’ Eoin Morgan to stay on as England captain
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Aston Villa confident of appointing Steven Gerrard as new manager

Aston Villa are now fully confident of naming Steven Gerrard on a long-term deal as their new manager, with confirmation of the appointment possible by the end of this week. Although nothing has been said publicly by either club, Rangers are privately resigned to losing Gerrard, whom they hired in the summer of 2018. Villa, who sacked Dean Smith on Sunday, instantly identified Gerrard as their top target. Gerrard has a connection to Christian Purslow, the Villa chief executive, by virtue of the latter’s time as Liverpool’s managing director.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Gary Mcallister
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League
chatsports.com

Find a way to unlock £40m Emi Buendia, end the costly slow starts, work out a system that suits Danny Ings AND Ollie Watkins, and fix a weak midfield - Steven Gerrard's in-tray after taking charge at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard is an ambitious manager and will believe with enough time he can get Aston Villa challenging for Europe. But with Dean Smith being axed with Villa 16th in the Premier League, Gerrard needs some quick fixes to trigger an upshot in form. Slow starts are really hurting the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Tribal Football

Watkins, Mings deliver Aston Villa boss Gerrard victory against Brighton

Late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings gave Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa reign the perfect start with victory over Brighton at Villa Park. Ashley Young picked up the ball deep in his own half and drove forward before releasing Watkins down the left, who cut in and curled past Jason Steele to send Gerrard and Villa into pandemonium with six minutes to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa clean sheet was most important

Villa captain Tyrone Mings identified the clean sheet as the most important aspect of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton. Victory over the Seagulls saw Villa halt a five-match losing streak and gave new boss Steven Gerrard a winning start to his reign. In a game of few chances, Ollie Watkins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy