ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jimmy Buffett surprises Buffalo crowd, joins ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ cast

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jf5Zu_0d2okXM800

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Margaritaville came to life Friday night in Buffalo.

For the final stop of the “Escape to Margaritaville” national tour, singer Jimmy Buffett appeared onstage to sing with the cast, WIVB reported.

Buffett, 74, sang and played guitar for his 1977 hit, “Margaritaville,” which reached No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The musical, which resumed after a 537-day hiatus due to the pandemic, features many of Buffett’s songs, including “Margaritaville,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” according to the show’s website.

Friday night kicked off a five-show stop at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

“Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all -- and stay to find something they never expected,” the show’s website stated. “Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music’s greatest storytellers.”

Come Monday, the tour ends. The last performance is Sunday night.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

U2's Edge leading rock memorabilia sale to help musicians

NEW YORK — (AP) — When The Edge saw the Rolling Stones perform recently, his mask allowed him to go unrecognized as he watched guitarist Ron Wood from the front row. "I have to say one of the benefits of mask wearing is it's like a cloaking device if you're a famous face," the U2 guitarist recently told The Associated Press while promoting his Music Rising charity and its Dec. 11 auction of famous guitars and other rock memorabilia to support New Orleans musicians hit hard by the pandemic.
MUSIC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy