WWE

WWE SmackDown Viewership Holds Steady Following 11/19 Episode

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

WWE SmackDown viewership remained under two million following last night's episode. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown drew 1.988 million viewers on Friday, November 19. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 1.999 million viewers. The show drew 2.092...

www.fightful.com

wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
Fightful

Dana Brooke Captures Her First Title In WWE, Wins 24/7 Championship On 11/22 WWE Raw

Dana Brooke has won her first championship in WWE. On the November 22 episode of WWE Raw, Reggie put the 24/7 Title on the line against Cedric Alexander. The former sommelier would ultimately lose the match, dropping the belt to Alexander. As soon as the bell rang, however, Dana Brooke came out of nowhere, hitting a Neckbreaker off the top rope for the pin and win.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Reports of Serious Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram this weekend to post a new photo, showing that he had slimmed down to 275. The former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, "Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother," which is a few pounds down from 302 lbs he was often billed as during his historic pro wrestling career. The photo comes days after Ric Flair stated on his podcast that "The Hulkster" was dealing with some serious health issues, though "The Nature Boy" declined to go into specific details.
WEIGHT LOSS
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

How WWE Has Changed Monday Night Raw Plans After A Surprise Release

There’s your replacement. WWE has had all kinds of changes taking place over the last few months, mainly in the form of wrestlers being released from the company. That can make for some major shifts in storylines, as the angles still have to continue. It seems that in one case, one wrestler was literally swapped out for another, but now we know how the original plans would have gone.
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Responds To Fan Criticism

Seth Rollins took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who said the former WWE Champion looks down on the indies. In a now-deleted tweet, a fan named Brian Moore called Rollins out and accused him of looking down on the indies, despite that being where he came from. The fan responded to an old indie match with Rollins, Bryan Danielson and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: Dana Brooke becomes champion

Since the last title introduced at WWE, or the 24/7 Championship, saw the light for the first time, fans of the WWE Universe immediately understood where the Stamford-based company wanted to go with its new green belt- gold, with the secondary title of Monday Night Raw, which took the reins of the very famous Hardcore Championship of the 90s-00s, or that title that could be up for grabs anywhere, in matches that could be set up in any situation and with all the wrestlers and insiders, who could easily win the belt.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE changed the SmackDown ending at the last minute

In the last weekly episode of Friday Night SmackDown, we saw Roman Reigns being beaten for DQ, by the Usos, by King Woods, in the match that was to ascertain who really would have had full power in the blue show rings, between the King of the Ring of the company and the Tribal Chief of McMahon.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On 11/22 WWE Raw

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have changed hands. On the November 22 episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. put their Tag Titles on the line against Carmella and Queen Zelina. This comes just one day after Zelina, Carmella and Rhea teamed together on the Raw Survivor Series team.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.19.21

Well, this is the go home show for Survivor Series and the last chance for WWE to try and sell you on that event. So expect Roman Reigns related shenanigans, last week the Tribal Chief put a beating on King Xavier Woods and stole his crown so I imagine there will be fall out from that to try and set up Roman Reigns vs. Big E at Survivor Series. We’re also going to have a Fatal 4-Way match when the returning Sheamus, Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet will battle it out for the final spot on the Smackdown Survivor Series team. We’re also getting a match between Shotzi and Sasha Banks, I’m sure Charlotte Flair will talk, and there’s a decent chance Sonya Deville will continue her heel persona. Alright, let’s get to the action.
WWE
Fightful

NXT Cruiserweight Championship To Be Defended At NXT WarGames 2021

Another title match has been made for NXT WarGames. On the November 23 episode of NXT 2.0, Joe Gacy was set to face LA Knight, but the match never happened as Knight got caught up brawling with Grayson Waller. While Gacy stood in the ring, Diamond Mine came out and asked him so that Ivy Nile could have her match.
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 11/12/21 Full Show Review | Fightful Wrestling

Kate Hensler (@KateOnDeckIC) and TK Trinidad (@TKTrinidad) review the November 12, 2021 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Donate HUMPERCHATS at this link: https://streamlabs.com/fightful/tip. - Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods. - Can the SmackDown teams co-exist?. - Sami Zayn and Aliyah off the team. - Von Wagner?. - Charlotte...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.9.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw six women tag team action as Toxic Attraction picked up the win over Io Sharai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Plus the announcement of the return of NXT War Games next month. The show drew an average of 603k viewers and ranked...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
