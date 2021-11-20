ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 Increase at Schools in Presque Isle & Mars Hill

By jeffclockedile
 4 days ago
Just as vaccination rates are beginning to increase and local clinics are expanding, local schools are dealing with Covid-19 issues yet again. There are several Aroostook County communities with pockets of increased active cases. Nearly 20 known active cases in Presque Isle/Mapleton. This past week on the MSAD #1...

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

