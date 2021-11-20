Covid-19 Increase at Schools in Presque Isle & Mars Hill

AMESBURY (CBS) – COVID-19 testing is underway at three schools in Amesbury after health officials linked 18 student cases to a private event. Approximately 250 people, including many students in grades 2-8 attended the November 15 event. “We have been diligent to identify and communicate with all attendees of that event and their close contacts in order to properly test students, with the goal of keeping all of our students safe and our schools open,” Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said in a letter to families. Home tests have been ordered for students identified as close contacts and there is also on-site testing at Amesbury Elementary, Middle and Cashman Elementary School. Students who tested positive were sent home and instructed to quarantine for 10 days. Students whose test was negative were released to go to class. “I truly believe that our school buildings are one of the safest places our students can be in regards to the spread of the Coronavirus,” McAndrews said.

AMESBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO