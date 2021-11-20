White House: President Biden arriving Tuesday on Nantucket for Thanksgiving holiday

The White House has confirmed reports that President Biden will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Nantucket next week.

During a press briefing Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to the island Tuesday, but offered no further details.

Biden will continue a decades-long family tradition of celebrating Turkey Day on Nantucket , where he last spent the holiday in 2019 when he was campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president. In 2020, Biden enjoyed Thanksgiving at his Delaware home.

According to the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror , town officials met recently to discuss preparations for Biden's visit. The publication also reported that a U.S. Air Force cargo plane dropped off at least two SUVs on the island Monday.

Nantucket Memorial Airport on Friday announced heightened security measures from Tuesday to Sunday with temporary changes to screening requirements for passengers, flight crews and transient general aviation, according to a release posted on the airport's website. Temporary flight restrictions will also be in effect.

Presidential vacations are not new on the Cape and Islands.

President John F. Kennedy and the Kennedy family are long-associated with Hyannisport on the Cape. President Barack Obama spent several summer vacations on Martha's Vineyard while in office, and subsequently purchased a home in Edgartown on the island. President Bill Clinton also vacationed on the Vineyard while he was in office.

