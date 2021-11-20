ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Crow tribal members turn to the past to try to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

By Alina Hauter
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NIn0_0d2ojrmL00

Crow tribal members have been using traditional ways to alleviate symptoms of COVID-19. Noel Two Leggins of the Crow Agency created a tea that uses medicinal herbs like sage, bear root, and mint to soothe the COVID-19 symptoms of his tribal members.

“The plains Indians tribes and the people on this continent had to find, you know, natural medicines and herbs to make themselves better when they were under the weather,” said Two Leggins.

Though COVID-19 is a contemporary disease, Two Leggins has turned to the past of his people to help tribal members heal.

“When the pandemic hit, people of the tribe and our relatives called us and they knew we harvested like our ancestors, and they asked, do you have any bear root? Do you have any mint tea? Any sage?” Two Leggins said.

Like all Montanans, the past two years have been difficult for the Crow people.

“There was fear. People were scared to leave. People were scared to talk to one another,” said Two Leggins.

The ancient tribal tradition of rooting herbs has helped. Two Leggins and his family created the tea from mint leaves, sage, juniper, mahogany, sweet grass, and bear root. He claims the tea has not only alleviated some COVID-19 symptoms but has also helped with anxiety.

“After they drank the tea, they were able to breathe. A lot of people, majority of it, said it helped them sleep and it minimized the anxiety,” said Two Leggins.

Two Leggins's passion for tea making is very personal.

“I lost my uncle to COVID. He was a great teacher,” Two Leggins said.

Two Leggins lost both his uncle, Henry Sarge Old Horn, and his aunt, Tina Cline, to COVID-19. He said these two family members were an inspiration in prayer and culture. A lot of Crow culture died when the pandemic took so many of his elders so suddenly.

Two Leggins, who said he and his family are now vaccinated, learned all of his knowledge of these treatments from his father, Hubert B. Two Leggins.

“Ever since I was young, my mom was mainly the one that would have us pick berries and some of these plants,” said Hubert Two Leggins.

That knowledge has been passed down from generation to generation. The Two Leggins family, however, is fearful that the knowledge is slowly disappearing. That’s why they work so hard, not only to keep the community safe but to make sure this tradition stays alive.

“I show my grandkids, even the little ones. I show them everything I know,” said Hubert Two Leggins.

Noel Two Leggins agreed.

“No one else is going to do this, and so if we don’t show our younger generation, we’re going to lose it, and when they lose it, they’re going to lose who they are and where they come from. And knowing a lot of this is part of it,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Crow People#The Crow#Indians#Montanans#Covid
deseret.com

1 million Americans haven’t recovered from this major COVID-19 symptom

More than 1 million Americans may not have fully recovered from a specific COVID-19 symptom months after their infection, according to a new study. A new study — published in the medical journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery — found that more than 1 million people had not regained their sense of smell months after their COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Persistent COVID-19 symptoms may have other causes, study finds

Out of 20 persistent physical symptoms reported by adults recovering from COVID-19, only one was linked to the infection itself, a study published Nov. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine found. Researchers analyzed blood samples from 26,823 adult participants who reported recovering from COVID-19. Of all participants, 1,091 tested positive for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WYTV.com

Some asthma symptoms are similar to COVID-19

(WYTV)- Coughing and shortness of breath, they’re enough to put anyone on high alert for COVID-19 these days. But could it be something else? Yes, it could. These symptoms are common in people with asthma who feel it when they start to exercise. Breathing becomes uncomfortable and difficult. But watch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGUN 9

Probiotics could help some COVID-19 long-hauler symptoms

PHOENIX — About 12,000,000 people are considered COVID-19 long-haulers and are suffering side effects from the virus, even months later. A new study shows taking probiotics could be a treatment. The study, published in a Swedish medicine journal, followed patients with brain fog and muscle soreness from COVID-19. After 14...
PHOENIX, AZ
Frederick News-Post

Mayo Clinic researchers investigating COVID-19 brain symptoms

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 may show neurological symptoms, such as loss of smell, delirium and cognitive impairment. Mayo Clinic researchers are investigating these side effects to determine whether being infected with COVID influences development or progression of Alzheimer’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias (ADRD). While COVID is primarily regarded as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Aungelique Proctor Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After Months of Feeling Rundown, Exhausted

TV Anchor Turns The Camera On Herself Amid Stomach Cancer Battle. Beloved Atlanta television anchor Aungelique Proctor is battling stomach cancer after months of feeling fatigue and exhaustion that at one point left her unable to climb stairs. She waited, however, to see a doctor until after her three daughters had left home to return to college.
CANCER
survivornet.com

‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Best Friend Battling Cancer After COVID Vaccination Led To Discovery Of Brain Tumor

'Bachelor' Star Gets Involved In Brain Cancer Research After His Friend's Diagnosis. Tim Robards, who appeared as the original bachelor on the Australian version of the popular reality show, is helping to raise funds for cancer research as an ambassador for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation after his friend Tom Barrett, 41, learned he had brain cancer.
CANCER
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
KPAX

KPAX

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy