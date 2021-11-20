ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Southwest Airlines issues statement after employee murdered in EPIA parking lot; Search for suspect ongoing

By Andra Litton
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a 50-year-old man is dead after being attacked in the El Paso International Airport.

EPPD: Friday’s airport death ‘not a robbery, not a shooting;’ No immediate danger for public, travelers

It happened just before 10 p.m. in an area near the employee parking area at EPIA. A police spokesperson says they were dispatched in reference to an Aggravated Robbery, and upon arrival discovered a 49-year-old man dead. They declined to say whether he’d been shot or if some other weapon was used.

Shortly after midday Saturday, Southwest Airlines issued the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that Southwest Airlines confirms a Southwest Ground Operations Employee has passed away after being shot in a parking lot at the El Paso International Airport on Friday night while leaving work. This is a heartbreaking, tragic loss for the Southwest Team, and we extend deepest sympathies to our colleague’s family, loved ones, and their extended Southwest Family. Southwest Leadership is focused on supporting our Employees while we offer our full support to the active investigation being conducted by local law enforcement.”

The City of El Paso confirmed the victim was an employee of Southwest Airlines. They released the following statement Saturday morning:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic event. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family, Southwest Airlines, and all those impacted by the incident. We are fully cooperating with investigators, and we are grateful to our law enforcement and first responders for their quick response to the emergency. The airport remains open as we work with law enforcement to provide a safe flying experience.”

-City of El Paso

Police say at least one suspect was outstanding as of Saturday morning. There is no current impact on airport operations, but employees should contact their supervisors for instructions on parking for the remainder of Saturday as investigators work to piece together the scene.

The El Paso Police Department is asking the community if they have any information; please contact the police at (915) 832-4400 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.

KTSM will update this story as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KTSM

