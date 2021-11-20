ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gun season kicks off this weekend

By Editorials
The Lima News
 4 days ago
Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Natural Resources estimates 300,000 hunters will make their way through Ohio’s forest and fields this weekend as the state’s deer gun hunting season kicks off.

COLUMBUS — It’s getting to be that time of year when outdoorsmen from all four corners of the state of Ohio and everywhere in between will grab their favorite hunting buddy and hope to fill their freezer with food and walls with antlered busts.

That’s right. Deer gun season kicks off this weekend.

Hunters can only take one antlered deer. Legal hunting equipment for all deer gun seasons includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles and archery equipment.

Check the 2021-22 Ohio hunting regulations booklet for county-specific bag limits and updates on hunting permits.

According to ODNR, hunters harvested 92,310 deer during the 2020 seasons, and youth hunters harvested 5,795 during their youth weekend last year.

If you’re planning on heading out, here are a few important details to keep in mind.

Hunters ages 17 and younger will have the opportunity to hunt deer with a firearm during the two-day youth season, Nov. 20 and 21.

All hunters have the chance to hunt the 2021 gun season from Monday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 5, and again on Dec. 18 and 19.

“Ohio is a deer-rich state that has built a national reputation for quality deer hunting based on sound long-term wildlife management of this important resource,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “Deer are far and away Ohio’s most important game animal. The deer harvest produces approximately 10 million pounds of venison each year for people to enjoy.”

Deer hunting takes patience and skill to ensure an ethical and clean shot. Getting acclimated to new equipment or reacquainted with your old favorites is always essential before heading into the woods. Ohio offers many options to improve your skills. Find a place to practice near you on the public shooting ranges page at wildohio.gov.

The free ‘Hunt Fish OH’ mobile app can be downloaded by Android and IOS users in the app store to conveniently purchase fishing and hunting licenses, check game, view wildlife area maps, and much more. Users can access the Division of Wildlife’s online system to check harvested deer while out in the field.

The ODNR is asking for the public’s help to protect Ohio’s wildlife resources. Report any violations to the division’s Turn-In-a-Poacher (TIP) hotline by calling 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). All reports remain anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

