NBC will be heading down the sinkhole again for another year as it has given its sci fi drama La Brea a second season renewal. That news does not come as much of a surprise as the show has performed well for the network in its first season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is the most-watched new broadcast series among adults 18-49 this season. And it was the 21st ranked show among non-repeat, non-special, and non-sports programming across the broadcast nets through November 7th. The first season will only consist of ten episodes and will be wrapping up in December. There is no word at this point on how many episodes the second season will have, but expect between ten and fifteen. La Brea is one of only two genre shows on the Big Four broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC) this Fall (the other is the supernatural sitcom Ghosts on CBS). Expect it to return in Fall 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO