Tragedy struck a township in Gloucester County last weekend when two twenty-somethings went missing after a boat outing on Saturday, November 13th. Two men from Deptford Township were reported missing after they met trouble while out on the Delaware River. Reportedly, they were met with some pretty rough currents which led to their boat flipping. One person was rescued after the incident by a nearby boat, but 24-year-old Joseph McLoughlin and 26-year-old Brian Palangi still haven't been found.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO