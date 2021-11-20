GOT7’s Jinyoung Opens Up About His Worries Over “Yumi’s Cells” + Hints That He May Soon Return As A Singer

Sorry this final wrap up of tvN romance and life drama Yumi’s Cells is two weeks late, October into November was a wild month for me with a two week quarantine in a hotel to go see my parents in Asia (you can guess which country lol) and then rushing back four days later so lots of loopy craziness. After settling back to my normal routine I rewatched the final four episodes of Yumi’s Cells and found myself so moved by the nuanced, mature, and sadly realistic development of the story and the central relationship between leads Yumi and Woong. That they broke up in the end is no surprise, but I was only sad and not heartbroken, because by the end both of them came to the realization they were still potentially right for each other but definitely not at that juncture of their lives. So the love was overtaken by the life and no one was to blame. That Bobby looms as a future love interest isn’t even pressing, the final episodes just took us into Yumi’s inner life even deeper than before so in the end we were all there as she made the decisions that hurt not but maybe not hurt later if it means not picking someone you love but isn’t right for you as a life partner. I really enjoyed this drama and it made me fall back in love with Kim Go Eun as an actress for her pure talent and Ahn Bo Hyun flexed his acting muscle flexibility to fully cement himself as a go-to male lead in a variety of genres. I did feel the story isn’t done because the webtoon continued on and thankfully tvN has greenlit the second season so yay!

