Jimenez strike gives Wolves 1-0 win over West Ham

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez netted a fine second-half goal to secure a 1-0 home win over high-flying West Ham United after both sides missed chances in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday.

Jimenez gave visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance with a first-time shot from 18 metres into the bottom right corner after a pinpoint delivery from Daniel Podense in the 58th minute, capping sustained Wolves pressure after the break.

Jarrod Bowen came close to opening the scoring for West Ham when he headed inches wide in the 10th minute before Jimenez scuffed a dinked finish in the 33rd and Fabianski tipped over a Joao Moutinho piledriver a minute later.

Fabianski twice denied the lively Podense shortly after the break, clawing out his low drive from the edge of the area before keeping out a sublime effort by the forward as Wolves pegged the Hammers back with intricate passing.

Fabianski was powerless when Podense squared the ball back from the right and Jimenez unleashed a delightful shot which swerved away from the keeper to delight the home fans.

Third-placed West Ham, whose four-game winning league run was snapped, threw men forward in the closing stages but only had Bowen's shot over the bar to show for their pressure as Wolves held firm at the back and moved up to sixth place.

