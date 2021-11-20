ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jimenez strike gives Wolves 1-0 win over West Ham

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyMz0_0d2oiRzM00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - November 20, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan in action with West Ham United's Declan Rice Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez netted a fine second-half goal to secure a 1-0 home win over high-flying West Ham United after both sides missed chances in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday.

Jimenez gave visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance with a first-time shot from 18 metres into the bottom right corner after a pinpoint delivery from Daniel Podense in the 58th minute, capping sustained Wolves pressure after the break.

Jarrod Bowen came close to opening the scoring for West Ham when he headed inches wide in the 10th minute before Jimenez scuffed a dinked finish in the 33rd and Fabianski tipped over a Joao Moutinho piledriver a minute later.

Fabianski twice denied the lively Podense shortly after the break, clawing out his low drive from the edge of the area before keeping out a sublime effort by the forward as Wolves pegged the Hammers back with intricate passing.

Fabianski was powerless when Podense squared the ball back from the right and Jimenez unleashed a delightful shot which swerved away from the keeper to delight the home fans.

Third-placed West Ham, whose four-game winning league run was snapped, threw men forward in the closing stages but only had Bowen's shot over the bar to show for their pressure as Wolves held firm at the back and moved up to sixth place.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Raul Jimenez slides in second-half winner after Hammers defender Kurt Zouma had an effort ruled out for a foul as hosts climb up to sixth in the Premier League

When Tottenham were recently hailed for upgrading on Nuno Espirito Santo in their dugout, Wolves fans argued they had already been there, done that. It is now time for that view to spread beyond the Wolves fraternity to the rest of the Premier League. Portuguese boss Bruno Lage is making his team better than last season in all aspects, first in terms of the exciting football but now also in results.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Raul Jimenez fires hosts into top six

Raul Jimenez's superb second half strike fired Wolves into the Premier League's top six, with a 1-0 win at Molineux also ending West Ham's unbeaten away record. Jimenez was exceptional all afternoon and bagged the only goal of the game just before the hour mark, sweeping home from the edge of the area past Lukasz Fabianski having squandered a far better chance in the first period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage happy for matchwinner Raul after victory over West Ham

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was delighted with his players for victory against West Ham. Raul Jimenez struck the decisive blow after linking up with Daniel Podence. He said, “I think it was another good performance from our side. What we did in the first-half was very good, we controlled the game since the beginning and when you play against a team like West Ham, you have to be careful about two things.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Adama Traore pushing for spot in the Wolves starting line-up against West Ham

Adama Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday. Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said that Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Wolverhampton
TechRadar

Wolves vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Unbeaten on the road in 12 matches, David Moyes's high-flying Hammers head to Molineux this afternoon knowing a win could send them joint top of the table. Read on to find out how to watch Wolves vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
NFL
The Independent

Raul Jimenez ‘deserves everything’ after winner against West Ham, Bruno Lage says

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says Raul Jimenez “deserves everything” after the striker’s comeback continued with him scoring the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over West Ham.Jimenez struck in the 58th minute at Molineux for his third Wolves goal since returning to action at the start of the season following a career-threatening fractured skull suffered in November 2020.The effort, scoring for a second successive home game, came on the day a documentary made by Wolves chronicling his injury and recovery was released on BBC iPlayer.Lage said: “It’s so important for you guys to watch the goals from Raul, (but) also,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goal and highlights Wolves 1-0 West Ham in Premier League

Wolves were a really brave team, and they knew how to finish their dinner, even though they scored only once, they got the win and are top 10 in the table, West Ham stayed in the top 4 but are in danger of going down. 11:46 AM4 hours ago. Change...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Tributes paid to Wolves legend Ron Flowers ahead of West Ham game

Tributes have been paid to Wolves legend Ron Flowers as supporters attended an act of remembrance ahead of the West Ham fixture at Molineux. The special service was held at St Peter's Collegiate Church in the city centre to honour the former England international and Wolves vice president who died on November 12, aged 87.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Bruno Lage makes one change to the Wolves team that lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace before the international break. Daniel Podence replaces Francisco Trincao, who drops to the bench. Fernando Marcal and Adama Traore are also among the substitutes. Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Probably no complaints. We started the game very well in the first 15 or 20 minutes but didn’t really have our shooting boots on. "I thought Wolves played very well, but they’ve been doing that this season. They’ve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Raleigh News & Observer

Wolves end West Ham’s winning run with 1-0 victory in EPL

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolverhampton ended West Ham’s winning run with a 1-0 home victory in the Premier League on Saturday. Jimenez netted his third goal of the season in the 58th minute having been teed up by Daniel Podence, who had twice been denied by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski earlier in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy