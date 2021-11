In October of 1973, the Arab Oil Embargo hit the United States like a tsunami. It all began with the surprise attack of October 6 on the nation of Israel; a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria had fired the opening salvo in the Yom Kippur War. By October 19, the White House under President Nixon approved $2.2 billion in emergency aid to Israel. The next day, Saudi Arabia—in conjunction with its OPEC allies—issued an oil embargo against the U.S., slashing production output and drastically raising prices. When you control roughly 80 percent of the world's petroleum reserves and 40 percent of its production, you can do things like that. Folks who were around in those days remember rationing and long lines at the gas pumps. Odd-number license plates got gas on odd days, even license plates only on even-numbered days.

