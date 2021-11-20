ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Portland police declare ‘riot’ amid protests after polarising Rittenhouse verdict as victims plea for peace

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dSPp_0d2oiB6y00

Officials across the US and the families of victims have urged for calm as protests in several cities followed the polarising outcome in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse .

In New York around 300 people marched and carried placards from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to the Brooklyn Bridge before crossing into lower Manhattan on Friday.

Rittenhouse faced five felonies for fatally shooting two men and injuring another with an AR-15-style rifle in the volatile aftermath of a police brutality protest on 25 August, 2020. He was acquitted on 19 November following a 15-day trial with nearly four days of jury deliberations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACUHb_0d2oiB6y00

Protests in Portland , Oregon prompted officials to declare a riot. A group of “10 to 20” people in a crowd of roughly 200 protesters broke windows and tossed objects at police, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The law enforcement agency declared a riot after the group began “tampering with” a gate out the Multnomah CountyJustice Center, which houses local police, and tried to block the ramp with downed tree branches. One person with an outstanding warrant was arrested.

Another protest in Chicago saw a 90-minute march through the city’s streets. Around 100 demonstrators in Oakland, California marched and rallied on Friday night.

Protesters have pointed to the Rittenhouse verdict as a reflection of the imbalance in the US criminal justice system, and warned that it could set a precedent for vigilante violence. One sign outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn said the verdict marks “open season on civil disobedience and protests”.

New York City Public Advocate and candidate for governor Jumaane Williams, who attended protests in Brooklyn, said the verdict “sets a new standard that will only encourage future Kyle Rittenhouses – some in the streets armed with weapons, some in government armed with oppression.”

Meanwhile dozens of protesters in Kenosha , Wisconsin gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse where the trial has played out over the last few weeks.

Unrest in the city in 2020 followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black, by a white Kenosha Police Department officer. Mr Blake was left paralysed by the shooting.

Following the Rittenhouse verdict, Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, told reporters at the courthouse that “we’re going to continue to be peaceful”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgY5O_0d2oiB6y00

Lawyers representing the family Gaige Grosskreutz, who was injured by Mr Rittenhouse, said “what we need right now is justice, not more violence”.

Kimberley Motley and Milo Schwab, attorneys for Mr Grosskreutz and the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, who was killed that night, have asked for “peace from everyone hurting” following the jury’s decision. The other victim was Anthony Huber.

“Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum did not deserve to die that night. For now, we ask for peace from everyone hurting and that the public respect the privacy of the victims and their families,” read the statement.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had kept 500 National Guard service members on standby in the event that local law enforcement needed support, though a relative calm followed the verdict.

A local pastor, Reverend Monica Cummings, led a prayer vigil on Friday night and urged Kenosha to “begin the long process of healing.”

Despite the relatively narrow scope of the jury’s deliberations to determine whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense under Wisconsin law, the case and the trial have reflected deep divisions across American politics.

The trial has also revived scrutiny and debate into Second Amendment rights and American gun culture.

Many on the American right have celebrated Rittenhouse’s acquittal, while prominent Democratic officials as well as civil rights groups, racial justice activists and gun reform advocates have blamed a criminal legal system and toxic political atmosphere that prompted a then-17-year-old to enter a chaotic scene with a dangerous weapon.

President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he stands by “what the jury has concluded” and that “the jury system works”.

In a later statement, the President appealed for calm. He said that“while the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us”.

Comments / 34

Clifton Cribb
4d ago

put some bite into. break a few heads make some arrest. if that doesn't work. one warning shot over their head then fire for effect. that should calm them right down. quit playing around with them.

Reply(1)
29
DffrntDrmmr
3d ago

Corrections: The verdict was not "polarizing" but obvious from the beginning of the trial. Also, the assailants were not "victims." The Independent should regret the errors.

Reply(1)
19
Mr. Hand
3d ago

Who cares. They riot in Portland every day of the week. "By, Honey...I'm headed to the riots. I'll be back for dinner. We arent rioting too late tonight."

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
Laredo Morning Times

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jumaane Williams
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
heraldsun.com

Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last week of two deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a fan in outspoken rocker Ted Nugent. Rittenhouse faced five charges, including reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in Anthony Huber’s death. Rittenhouse said during last week’s trial he was acting in self defense during 2020’s protests over the shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Urban Milwaukee

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on the Verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin released the following statement on the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial:. “Here are the facts that are important to me. Kyle Rittenhouse, who was a minor at the time, traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin, and picked up an assault rifle that was illegally purchased for him. He took the law into his own hands, killing two people and injuring another. They were victims of gun violence and too many families have lost loved ones to these tragedies. I understand why people believe that justice was not served in this case, because I feel the same way. This ruling makes clear we have so much work to do to take on gun violence, and reform our broken criminal justice system so that it starts working equally and fairly for everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Portland Police#Shooting#The Barclays Center
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Rittenhouse says he had no idea hand gesture was racist and blames former lawyer for Proud Boys photo

Recently acquitted teenage shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has disavowed the far-right Proud Boys paramilitary group, saying photos taken alongside them were set up by a lawyer he subsequently fired.In an interview to be broadcast in full on Wednesday night, Mr Rittenhouse – recently acquitted on multiple charges including intentional homicide – also claimed not to have known that a hand gesture he made is used as a shibboleth among violent white supremacist groups.The incident in question occurred in January at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, just after Mr Rittenhouse had entered his not guilty plea. In CCTV pictures entered...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy