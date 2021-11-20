Holiday Concert set for Dec. 4 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

Victoria College Music Professor David Means will conduct a Holiday Concert performed by the VC Choir and Choraliers with the Victoria Civic Chorus and members of the Cuero High School Choir on Dec. 4.

VICTORIA, Texas – A Holiday Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. The Victoria College Choir and Choraliers will join the Victoria Civic Chorus and members of the Cuero High School Choir to put on the concert.

General admission tickets are $10.

The performance will be conducted by Victoria College Music Professor David Means. It will feature selections from Handel’s Messiah with an orchestra and guest soloists.

“Our singers are looking forward to returning to a live concert and hope the public will come out to join our celebration of live music,” Means said. “We are fortunate to have members of the Cuero High School Choir under the direction of Heather Turk joining us in this performance.”

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is located at 4102 N. Ben Jordan Street in Victoria.

You can find more information by calling 361-572-6425. You can also email David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit