ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Holiday Concert set for Dec. 4 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYxx1_0d2oiAEF00
Victoria College Music Professor David Means will conduct a Holiday Concert performed by the VC Choir and Choraliers with the Victoria Civic Chorus and members of the Cuero High School Choir on Dec. 4.

VICTORIA, Texas – A Holiday Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. The Victoria College Choir and Choraliers will join the Victoria Civic Chorus and members of the Cuero High School Choir to put on the concert.

General admission tickets are $10.

The performance will be conducted by Victoria College Music Professor David Means. It will feature selections from Handel’s Messiah with an orchestra and guest soloists.

“Our singers are looking forward to returning to a live concert and hope the public will come out to join our celebration of live music,” Means said. “We are fortunate to have members of the Cuero High School Choir under the direction of Heather Turk joining us in this performance.”

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is located at 4102 N. Ben Jordan Street in Victoria.

You can find more information by calling 361-572-6425. You can also email David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero’s Christmas in the Park now open to the public and with free admission

CUERO, Texas – Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is now open for the holiday season. Located in Cuero’s Municipal Park right off Highway 87 the holiday light display is now open every night from 6 pm to 10 pm. Christmas in the Park is also free for everyone, however, donations are greatly appreciated as they go back into the fund which helps with operating costs.
CUERO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
City
Cuero, TX
Victoria, TX
Society
City
Victoria, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Port Lavaca’s Depot Days feature local vendors and live music

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Depot Days are held on the third Saturday of each month in Port Lavaca. Right off of Virginia and Railroad Street, you might hear live music and right behind the old train depot, you will find vendor booths. Depot Days invite the public to come shop from local vendors and buy local. Shaynna May is one of the vendors you can find at Depot Days specializing in homemade food products. From coffee, rice, and seasoning blends May says that buying local is the way to go, especially amid international shortages of various products.
PORT LAVACA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army of Victoria gives out 500 food boxes

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria’s latest community food distribution happened this morning. The food distribution was supposed to start at 10:00 A.M. at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer captain Kenny Jones told me they started giving out the 500 food boxes at 9:00 this morning, and they were finished shortly before noon. Captain Kenny told me the food boxes included hamburger meat, butter, green beans, corn, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, beef stew, potatoes, stuffing, beans, mac and cheese, raisins, peanut butter and mushroom soup. 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lutheran Church#Choraliers#The Victoria Civic Chorus#Victoria College Music#Handel S Messiah#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army Of Victoria food distribution Friday

VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria, busy preparing for its next community food distribution. The Salvation Army of Victoria food distribution will happen this Friday from 10:00 A.M. to noon at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer Captain Kenny Jones told me 500 food boxes will be distributed then, and 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

One group wants to see LGBTQI books removed from Victoria Public Library

VICTORIA, Texas – One group of local individuals plan on being at the Victoria Public Library board meeting this Wednesday demanding that books relating to LGBTQI be taken off the library shelves. They are claiming that these books are inappropriate and do not belong in the library. The library’s board meeting is scheduled for this Wednesday, November 17 at noon...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2021 Holiday Wreath-Laying schedule for State veteran cemeteries is set

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board announced the 2021 schedule for its annual holiday wreath-laying ceremonies for each of its four Veterans cemeteries. During the holiday season, the VLB, along with its partners, honor this tradition to commemorate the bravery of our nation’s military heroes. They also honor the many sacrifices our military heroes have made for our country.
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Keep Victoria Beautiful Parkway neighborhood cleanup

VICTORIA, Texas -The Keep VIctoria Beautiful project hosted a neighborhood cleanup in the Parkway edition near Dairy Treat between Crestwood Drive and Mesquite Lane. A multitude of community members and organizations came out to help; C3, Northside Baptist Church, and the Victoria East high school baseball team were all there to help with the cleanup. Jodi Sandoval with Teens Grounded says that events like this are a chance to connect with the community.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
677
Followers
252
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy