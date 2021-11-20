Photo Gallery: Dave Bromberg Quintet at the Greenwich Odeum

When it comes to the music of the ‘90s, The Wallflowers have a bigger role than they’re given credit for. In the post-Cobain era of that decade Jakob Dylan and the band melded alternative rock with folk and country for a new spin on the heartland style. During that time Dylan also proved he has quality songwriting chops that live up to the prestige of being the son of a famous father. Since that time and numerous lineup changes leaving Dylan the sole original member, The Wallflowers are still going strong with their seventh studio album Exit Wounds being released back on July 9. As part of their tour in support of the record, the band took the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich Sunday night.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO