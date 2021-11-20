Photo Gallery: Dave Bromberg Quintet at the Greenwich Odeum

On Thursday night Caribou hit the Granada with a set so stunning, it’ll easily make everyone’s Top Ten lists by the end of the year. Like many musicians, this was a tour for Dan Snaith that was heavily postponed when COVID hit, putting a dent in his plans to promote Caribou’s fifth album, Suddenly. The show was worth the wait, though, as Snaith and his swath of musicians wowed fans with their expert electronic sound. This may be one of the few shows in your lifetime where you get to experience such a strong electronic dance band using real percussion.
