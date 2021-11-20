ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: Dave Bromberg Quintet at the Greenwich Odeum

By Rick Farrell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter David Bromberg and his quintet took to the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on Friday night. Bromberg’s band is filled with ace musicians and is anchored...

Concert Review: The Wallflowers get people out of their seats at the Odeum

When it comes to the music of the ‘90s, The Wallflowers have a bigger role than they’re given credit for. In the post-Cobain era of that decade Jakob Dylan and the band melded alternative rock with folk and country for a new spin on the heartland style. During that time Dylan also proved he has quality songwriting chops that live up to the prestige of being the son of a famous father. Since that time and numerous lineup changes leaving Dylan the sole original member, The Wallflowers are still going strong with their seventh studio album Exit Wounds being released back on July 9. As part of their tour in support of the record, the band took the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich Sunday night.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Photo Gallery: Julien Baker / Dehd at the Granada

Monday was hardly mundane as indie rock heavyweight Julien Baker made a triumphant and provocative return to the Granada. If you were here the last time Baker played the Granada, then you’ll remember it as a captivating yet quiet set. Monday night’s sold-out show was a far cry from her previous one, as she brought along the richness touted on her third studio album, Little Oblivions, thanks to a full band, rich light show, and emotionally intense arrangements.
MUSIC
Photo Gallery: Caribou / Jessy Lanza

On Thursday night Caribou hit the Granada with a set so stunning, it’ll easily make everyone’s Top Ten lists by the end of the year. Like many musicians, this was a tour for Dan Snaith that was heavily postponed when COVID hit, putting a dent in his plans to promote Caribou’s fifth album, Suddenly. The show was worth the wait, though, as Snaith and his swath of musicians wowed fans with their expert electronic sound. This may be one of the few shows in your lifetime where you get to experience such a strong electronic dance band using real percussion.
MUSIC
Concert Photos: Ripe rocks two night stand at The Met (Friday, November 19)

Boston-based dance/funk act Ripe played two packed shows this weekend at The Met in Pawtucket. The indie band, who blend funk, jazz, R&B and soul, met an energized crowd in one of the biggest weekends at The Met since the pandemic began in 2020. The seven-piece band was formed at the Berklee School of Music in 2011.
PAWTUCKET, RI
David Bromberg
Hiss Golden Messenger to play Fete Music Hall on December 6th

2021 Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger is set to perform at Fete Music Hall on December 6 in support of his latest album Quietly Blowing It (Merge Records). See ticket information HERE. Written, arranged and produced by bandleader/songwriter M.C. Taylor, the band released Quietly Blowing It to critical acclaim in...
MUSIC
Newport Jazz Festival releases 2021 Thank You Video

In an email to fans today, the Newport Jazz Festival released a Thank You Video which included a tribute to George Wein. The Festival thanked fans and announced they will have ticket sales information for the 2022 Festival in the new year. The 2o22 Newport Jazz Festival is scheduled for the weekend of July 29-31.
NEWPORT, RI
#Gallery#S Band
Images Photo Gallery

A celebration of cultures from around the world took place during Hope College’s “IMAGES: A Reflection of Cultures” showcase on Nov. 13. The international showcase will feature an array of skits, dance, song and other clips of culture and language. More than 60 students from several different countries will participate.
HOLLAND, MI
GALLERY: 2021 Stars & Guitars VIP Photo Booth

Thank you so much to our friends at Westwood Shopping Center, who made our VIP sponsor event better than ever!. And a special thanks to Tenille Arts for performing a couple songs for our VIP passholders. Last, but not least, thank you to Five-Star Entertainment for helping out with tonight’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Guitar
Music
New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES

