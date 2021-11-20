Terrance McKinney forced out of UFC Fight Night 198 due to COVID-19 exposure

Terrance McKinney was looking forward to getting a win at UFC Fight Night 198, but it’ll have to wait.

Just a few hours before Saturday’s event, McKinney announced on Twitter that he was forced to withdraw after a member of his corner tested positive for COVID-19. McKinney had been scheduled to fight Fares Ziam in a lightweight bout on the preliminary card at the UFC Apex.

“Someone in my corner got Covid and they were forced to cancel my fight,” McKinney said. “I don’t have Covid, but they say due to risk exposure I can’t fight. Sorry y’all, I appreciate all the support and love. We’re workin hard to get the fight rescheduled ASAP.”

Just one hour prior to the announcement, McKinney expressed optimism about his fight.

We will get this W today. All glory to God 🙏🏾

McKinney, 27, was aiming for his fourth consecutive overall win and second in the UFC. McKinney (11-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made an immediate impact in his promotional debut when he TKO’d Matt Frevola in just seven seconds back in July at UFC 263.

Ziam (12-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC), 24, was looking to win his third fight in a row. He, too, was victorious most recently at UFC 263 where he won a majority decision over Luigi Vendramini.

With the cancellation, the UFC Fight Night 198 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Sean Brady vs. Michael Chiesa

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Taila Santos vs. Joanne Wood

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+)