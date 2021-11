The Fayette County Commission approved premium pay for the county employees during its Nov. 9 commission meeting. Commissioner Barry Corkren was absent from the meeting, with all other commissioners present. Prior to the beginning of the meeting, Fayette County High School student Connor Taylor led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance. Also at the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Robert Townley became the vice-chairman of the commission for the next year, replacing Commissioner John Underwood.

FAYETTE COUNTY, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO