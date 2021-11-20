ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Tacrolimus initial steady state level in post-transplant cyclophosphamide-based GvHD prophylaxis regimens

By Janny M. Yao
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) combined with tacrolimus (TAC) as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) prophylaxis post-hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) is safe and effective. Optimal serum levels of TAC in this combination remain undetermined. We hypothesized that TAC at initial steady state (TISS) of <10"‰ng/mL could promote optimal transplant outcomes and prevent TAC-associated toxicities. We...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Interrogation of the microenvironmental landscape in spinal ependymomas reveals dual functions of tumor-associated macrophages

Spinal ependymomas are the most common spinal cord tumors in adults, but their intratumoral cellular heterogeneity has been less studied, and how spinal microglia are involved in tumor progression is still unknown. Here, our single-cell RNA-sequencing analyses of three spinal ependymoma subtypes dissect the microenvironmental landscape of spinal ependymomas and reveal tumor-associated macrophage (TAM) subsets with distinct functional phenotypes. CCL2+ TAMs are related to the immune response and exhibit a high capacity for apoptosis, while CD44+ TAMs are associated with tumor angiogenesis. By combining these results with those of single-cell ATAC-sequencing data analysis, we reveal that TEAD1 and EGR3 play roles in regulating the functional diversity of TAMs. We further identify diverse characteristics of both malignant cells and TAMs that might underlie the different malignant degrees of each subtype. Finally, assessment of cell-cell interactions reveal that stromal cells act as extracellular factors that mediate TAM diversity. Overall, our results reveal dual functions of TAMs in tumor progression, providing valuable insights for TAM-targeting immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacologically controlling protein-protein interactions through epichaperomes for therapeutic vulnerability in cancer

Cancer cell plasticity due to the dynamic architecture of interactome networks provides a vexing outlet for therapy evasion. Here, through chemical biology approaches for systems level exploration of protein connectivity changes applied to pancreatic cancer cell lines, patient biospecimens, and cell- and patient-derived xenografts in mice, we demonstrate interactomes can be re-engineered for vulnerability. By manipulating epichaperomes pharmacologically, we control and anticipate how thousands of proteins interact in real-time within tumours. Further, we can essentially force tumours into interactome hyperconnectivity and maximal protein-protein interaction capacity, a state whereby no rebound pathways can be deployed and where alternative signalling is supressed. This approach therefore primes interactomes to enhance vulnerability and improve treatment efficacy, enabling therapeutics with traditionally poor performance to become highly efficacious. These findings provide proof-of-principle for a paradigm to overcome drug resistance through pharmacologic manipulation of proteome-wide protein-protein interaction networks.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genes and regulatory mechanisms associated with experimentally-induced bovine respiratory disease identified using supervised machine learning methodology

Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is a multifactorial disease involving complex host immune interactions shaped by pathogenic agents and environmental factors. Advancements in RNA sequencing and associated analytical methods are improving our understanding of host response related to BRD pathophysiology. Supervised machine learning (ML) approaches present one such method for analyzing new and previously published transcriptome data to identify novel disease-associated genes and mechanisms. Our objective was to apply ML models to lung and immunological tissue datasets acquired from previous clinical BRD experiments to identify genes that classify disease with high accuracy. Raw mRNA sequencing reads from 151 bovine datasets (n"‰="‰123 BRD, n"‰="‰28 control) were downloaded from NCBI-GEO. Quality filtered reads were assembled in a HISAT2/Stringtie2 pipeline. Raw gene counts for ML analysis were normalized, transformed, and analyzed with MLSeq, utilizing six ML models. Cross-validation parameters (fivefold, repeated 10 times) were applied to 70% of the compiled datasets for ML model training and parameter tuning; optimized ML models were tested with the remaining 30%. Downstream analysis of significant genes identified by the top ML models, based on classification accuracy for each etiological association, was performed within WebGestalt and Reactome (FDR"‰â‰¤"‰0.05). Nearest shrunken centroid and Poisson linear discriminant analysis with power transformation models identified 154 and 195 significant genes for IBR and BRSV, respectively; from these genes, the two ML models discriminated IBR and BRSV with 100% accuracy compared to sham controls. Significant genes classified by the top ML models in IBR (154) and BRSV (195), but not BVDV (74), were related to type I interferon production and IL-8 secretion, specifically in lymphoid tissue and not homogenized lung tissue. Genes identified in Mannheimia haemolytica infections (97) were involved in activating classical and alternative pathways of complement. Novel findings, including expression of genes related to reduced mitochondrial oxygenation and ATP synthesis in consolidated lung tissue, were discovered. Genes identified in each analysis represent distinct genomic events relevant to understanding and predicting clinical BRD. Our analysis demonstrates the utility of ML with published datasets for discovering functional information to support the prediction and understanding of clinical BRD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic similarity between SAR341402 insulin aspart and Japan-approved NovoRapid in healthy Japanese subjects

This study compared the pharmacokinetic and glucodynamic profiles of biosimilar SAR341402 insulin aspart to Japan-approved insulin aspart (NovoRapid) in healthy Japanese males. In this single-center, randomized, double-blind, single-dose, two-period, crossover study, subjects received 0.3 U/kg of SAR341402 or NovoRapid before undergoing a 10Â h euglycemic clamp procedure. Plasma insulin aspart concentrations and blood glucose levels were measured, and glucose infusion rates (GIRs) were assessed. Primary endpoints were maximum plasma insulin aspart concentration (INS-Cmax), area under the plasma insulin concentration"“time curve to the last quantifiable concentration (INS-AUClast), area under the GIR"“time curve during the clamp (GIR-AUC0"“10Â h), and maximum GIR (GIRmax). Forty subjects were randomized with 39 completing both treatment periods. Pharmacokinetic exposure showed a mean ratio between products of 1.00 (90% confidence interval [CI] 0.94"“1.05) for INS-Cmax and 1.02 (90% CI 1.00"“1.04) for INS-AUClast. Glucodynamic activity showed a mean ratio between products of 1.00 (95% CI 0.93"“1.06) for GIR-AUC0"“10Â h and 1.01 (95% CI 0.95"“1.08) for GIRmax. The 90% CIs for pairwise treatment ratios were within the predefined equivalence range of 0.80"“1.25. Both treatments were well tolerated. We concluded that similar pharmacokinetic exposure and glucodynamic potency were shown for SAR341402 and NovoRapid in healthy Japanese males.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacrolimus#Blood Cancer#Cyclophosphamide#Prophylaxis#Gvhd#Dfs#Rr#Wbd
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies dynamic gene expression networks that govern B cell development and transformation

Integration of external signals and B-lymphoid transcription factor activities organise B cell lineage commitment through alternating cycles of proliferation and differentiation, producing a diverse repertoire of mature B cells. We use single-cell transcriptomics/proteomics to identify differentially expressed gene networks across B cell development and correlate these networks with subtypes of B cell leukemia. Here we show unique transcriptional signatures that refine the pre-B cell expansion stages into pre-BCR-dependent and pre-BCR-independent proliferative phases. These changes correlate with reciprocal changes in expression of the transcription factor EBF1 and the RNA binding protein YBX3, that are defining features of the pre-BCR-dependent stage. Using pseudotime analysis, we further characterize the expression kinetics of different biological modalities across B cell development, including transcription factors, cytokines, chemokines, and their associated receptors. Our findings demonstrate the underlying heterogeneity of developing B cells and characterise developmental nodes linked to B cell transformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Network medicine for disease module identification and drug repurposing with the NeDRex platform

Traditional drug discovery faces a severe efficacy crisis. Repurposing of registered drugs provides an alternative with lower costs and faster drug development timelines. However, the data necessary for the identification of disease modules, i.e. pathways and sub-networks describing the mechanisms of complex diseases which contain potential drug targets, are scattered across independent databases. Moreover, existing studies are limited to predictions for specific diseases or non-translational algorithmic approaches. There is an unmet need for adaptable tools allowing biomedical researchers to employ network-based drug repurposing approaches for their individual use cases. We close this gap with NeDRex, an integrative and interactive platform for network-based drug repurposing and disease module discovery. NeDRex integrates ten different data sources covering genes, drugs, drug targets, disease annotations, and their relationships. NeDRex allows for constructing heterogeneous biological networks, mining them for disease modules, prioritizing drugs targeting disease mechanisms, and statistical validation. We demonstrate the utility of NeDRex in five specific use-cases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNA assay identifies a previous misclassification of BARD1 c.1977A>G variant

Case"“control studies have shown an association of BARD1 with hereditary breast and/or ovarian cancer (HBOC) predisposition. BARD1 alternatively spliced isoforms are abundant and some are highly expressed in different cancer types. In addition, a number of BARD1 germline pathogenic variants have been reported among HBOC patients. In previous reports, BARD1 c.1977A>G variant has been classified as pathogenic since it produces a frameshift transcript lacking exons 2 to 9. In the present study, we sought to validate the mRNA splicing results previously published and to contribute with new evidence to refine the classification of this substitution according to ACMG/AMP guidelines. The presence of the variant was screened in patients and controls. RT-PCR was performed in order to compare the transcriptional profiles of two variant carriers and ten non-carrier controls. In addition, allele-specific expression was assessed. No differences in variant frequency were detected between patients and controls. The RNA assay confirmed the presence of the shorter transcript lacking exons 2"“9, but it was detected both in carriers and non-carriers. Furthermore, allelic imbalance was discarded and no significant differences in the proportion of full-length and shorter transcript were detected between carriers and controls. The shorter transcript detected corresponds to BARD1 isoform Î·, constituted by exons 1, 10 and 11. Our results support that this transcript is a constitutive splicing product rather than an aberrant transcript caused by BARD1 c.1977A>G variant, and for this reason this variant should be considered as likely benign following ACMG/AMP guidelines.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional convalescent plasma antibodies and pre-infusion titers shape the early severe COVID-19 immune response

Transfer of convalescent plasma (CP) had been proposed early during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic as an accessible therapy, yet trial results worldwide have been mixed, potentially due to the heterogeneous nature of CP. Here we perform deep profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody titer, Fc-receptor binding, and Fc-mediated functional assays in CP units, as well as in plasma from hospitalized COVID-19 patients before and after CP administration. The profiling results show that, although all recipients exhibit expanded SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral immune responses, CP units contain more functional antibodies than recipient plasma. Meanwhile, CP functional profiles influence the evolution of recipient humoral immunity in conjuncture with the recipient's pre-existing SARS-CoV2-specific antibody titers: CP-derived SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid-specific antibody functions are associated with muted humoral immune evolution in patients with high titer anti-spike IgG. Our data thus provide insights into the unexpected impact of CP-derived functional anti-spike and anti-nucleocapsid antibodies on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2-specific response following severe infection.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Structures of tweety homolog proteins TTYH2 and TTYH3 reveal a Ca-dependent switch from intra- to intermembrane dimerization

Tweety homologs (TTYHs) comprise a conserved family of transmembrane proteins found in eukaryotes with three members (TTYH1-3) in vertebrates. They are widely expressed in mammals including at high levels in the nervous system and have been implicated in cancers and other diseases including epilepsy, chronic pain, and viral infections. TTYHs have been reported to form Ca2+- and cell volume-regulated anion channels structurally distinct from any characterized protein family with potential roles in cell adhesion, migration, and developmental signaling. To provide insight into TTYH family structure and function, we determined cryo-EM structures of Mus musculus TTYH2 and TTYH3 in lipid nanodiscs. TTYH2 and TTYH3 adopt a previously unobserved fold which includes an extended extracellular domain with a partially solvent exposed pocket that may be an interaction site for hydrophobic molecules. In the presence of Ca2+, TTYH2 and TTYH3 form homomeric cis-dimers bridged by extracellularly coordinated Ca2+. Strikingly, in the absence of Ca2+, TTYH2 forms trans-dimers that span opposing membranes across a ~130"‰Ã… intermembrane space as well as a monomeric state. All TTYH structures lack ion conducting pathways and we do not observe TTYH2-dependent channel activity in cells. We conclude TTYHs are not pore forming subunits of anion channels and their function may involve Ca2+-dependent changes in quaternary structure, interactions with hydrophobic molecules near the extracellular membrane surface, and/or association with additional protein partners.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Future Directions Treating CLL With Novel Therapy-Based Regimens

Anthony Mato, MD, MSCE: Because we’re talking about combinations, the world is leaning toward the novel-novel combinations or the triplets. Where do you stand on where ibrutinib-venetoclax will fit into your treatment landscape, given that it may likely be an option in the near future? Will you use it? Who will you use it for? I’m curious.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Parasitoid vectors a plant pathogen, potentially diminishing the benefits it confers as a biological control agent

Huanglongbing (HLB) is a destructive disease of citrus primarily transmitted by the Asian citrus psyllid (ACP). Biocontrol of ACP is an environmentally sustainable alternative to chemicals. However, the risk of parasitoid rational application in ACP biocontrol has never been evaluated. Here we show, the dominant parasitoid of ACP, Tamarixia radiata, can acquire the HLB pathogen Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus (CLas) and transmit it horizontally when probing ACP nymphs. If these ACP nymphs survive the probing, develop to adults and move to healthy plants, CLas can be transmitted to citrus leaves during feeding. We illustrate the formerly unrecognized risk that a parasitoid can potentially serve as a phoretic vector of the pathogen transmitted by its host, thus potentially diminishing some of the benefits it confers via biocontrol. Our findings present a significant caution to the strategy of using parasitoids in orchards with different infection status of insect-vectored pathogens.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Mechanism of quercetin therapeutic targets for Alzheimer disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Quercetin has demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic activities, suggesting therapeutic potential against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In this study, potential molecular targets of quercetin were first identified using the Swiss Target Prediction platform and pathogenic targets of T2DM and AD were identified using online Mendelian inheritance in man (OMIM), DisGeNET, TTD, DrugBank, and GeneCards databases. The 95 targets shared among quercetin, T2DM, and AD were used to establish a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network, top 25 core genes, and protein functional modules using MCODE. Metascape was then used for gene ontology and kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. A protein functional module with best score was obtained from the PPI network using CytoHubba, and 6 high-probability quercetin targets (AKT1, JUN, MAPK, TNF, VEGFA, and EGFR) were confirmed by docking simulations. Molecular dynamics simulation was carried out according to the molecular docking results. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis suggested that the major shared mechanisms for T2DM and AD include "AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications," "pathways in cancer," and "MAPK signaling pathway" (the key pathway). We speculate that quercetin may have therapeutic applications in T2DM and AD by targeting MAPK signaling, providing a theoretical foundation for future clinical research.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds gradual increase in COVID infection risk after second vaccine dose

A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ajmc.com

GVHD Insights Point to Importance of Immunometabolism to Control Disease

According to the study authors, a growing number of findings from preclinical studies have suggested a focus on immunometabolism to modulate alloreactive donor T cell responses to control graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and promote graft-versus-tumor effect. As researchers continue to look for ways to advance treatment of acute and chronic graft-versus-host...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

REACH-2 Trial of Ruxolitinib in Steroid-Refractory Acute GVHD

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: REACH-2 was a randomized phase 3 study done for patients who had steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease [GVHD]. It built upon the positive data and the positive experience from the REACH-1 study, which demonstrated activity of ruxolitinib in steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease. REACH-2 randomized individuals to either ruxolitinib at a dose of 10 mg twice daily or best available therapy. In this trial, investigators had to declare what their best available therapy would be from among a list of 8 to 10 available therapeutics. That list included drugs such as antithymocyte globulin, mesenchymal stromal cells where available, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, an mTOR inhibitors such as everolimus or sirolimus, etanercept or infliximab, and one had to stick to that list. Individuals were started on either their best available therapy or ruxolitinib, and then were evaluated for the usual end points of interest, such as overall response rate. Here, the primary end point of the trial, which was overall response rate at day 28, was found to be significantly higher in the ruxolitinib arm than the best available therapy arm. In the ruxolitinib arm, the rate of response was 62% in comparison to 39% in the best available therapy arm. Of the 62%, overall, 34% had a complete response, while the remaining 27% had a partial response. In the best available arm, the response of 39% was split evenly between complete and partial responders.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Arakoda Malaria Prophylaxis Confirmed Safe and Tolerable in Long-Term Analysis

Weekly Arakoda for malaria prevention was found safe and tolerable for healthy adults who travel internationally. A long-term safety study of the anti-malarial Arakoda found it to be clinically safe and well tolerated after 12 months of weekly administration. Arakoda is indicated for the prophylaxis of malaria in patients 18 years and older.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural and functional analysis of the promiscuous AcrB and AdeB efflux pumps suggests different drug binding mechanisms

Upon antibiotic stress Gram-negative pathogens deploy resistance-nodulation-cell division-type tripartite efflux pumps. These include a H+/drug antiporter module that recognizes structurally diverse substances, including antibiotics. Here, we show the 3.5"‰Ã… structure of subunit AdeB from the Acinetobacter baumannii AdeABC efflux pump solved by single-particle cryo-electron microscopy. The AdeB trimer adopts mainly a resting state with all protomers in a conformation devoid of transport channels or antibiotic binding sites. However, 10% of the protomers adopt a state where three transport channels lead to the closed substrate (deep) binding pocket. A comparison between drug binding of AdeB and Escherichia coli AcrB is made via activity analysis of 20 AdeB variants, selected on basis of side chain interactions with antibiotics observed in the AcrB periplasmic domain X-ray co-structures with fusidic acid (2.3"‰Ã…), doxycycline (2.1"‰Ã…) and levofloxacin (2.7"‰Ã…). AdeABC, compared to AcrAB-TolC, confers higher resistance to E. coli towards polyaromatic compounds and lower resistance towards antibiotic compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Room-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization enhanced NMR spectroscopy of small biological molecules in water

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful and popular technique for probing the molecular structures, dynamics and chemical properties. However the conventional NMR spectroscopy is bottlenecked by its low sensitivity. Dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) boosts NMR sensitivity by orders of magnitude and resolves this limitation. In liquid-state this revolutionizing technique has been restricted to a few specific non-biological model molecules in organic solvents. Here we show that the carbon polarization in small biological molecules, including carbohydrates and amino acids, can be enhanced sizably by inÂ situ Overhauser DNP (ODNP) in water at room temperature and at high magnetic field. An observed connection between ODNP 13C enhancement factor and paramagnetic 13C NMR shift has led to the exploration of biologically relevant heterocyclic compound indole. The QM/MM MD simulation underscores the dynamics of intermolecular hydrogen bonds as the driving force for the scalar ODNP in a long-living radical-substrate complex. Our work reconciles results obtained by DNP spectroscopy, paramagnetic NMR and computational chemistry and provides new mechanistic insights into the high-field scalar ODNP.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy