Tacrolimus initial steady state level in post-transplant cyclophosphamide-based GvHD prophylaxis regimens

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: REACH-2 was a randomized phase 3 study done for patients who had steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease [GVHD]. It built upon the positive data and the positive experience from the REACH-1 study, which demonstrated activity of ruxolitinib in steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease. REACH-2 randomized individuals to either ruxolitinib at a dose of 10 mg twice daily or best available therapy. In this trial, investigators had to declare what their best available therapy would be from among a list of 8 to 10 available therapeutics. That list included drugs such as antithymocyte globulin, mesenchymal stromal cells where available, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, an mTOR inhibitors such as everolimus or sirolimus, etanercept or infliximab, and one had to stick to that list. Individuals were started on either their best available therapy or ruxolitinib, and then were evaluated for the usual end points of interest, such as overall response rate. Here, the primary end point of the trial, which was overall response rate at day 28, was found to be significantly higher in the ruxolitinib arm than the best available therapy arm. In the ruxolitinib arm, the rate of response was 62% in comparison to 39% in the best available therapy arm. Of the 62%, overall, 34% had a complete response, while the remaining 27% had a partial response. In the best available arm, the response of 39% was split evenly between complete and partial responders.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO