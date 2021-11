CNN just showed viewers a "live, real-time example" of censorship in China with a live feed of its segment on tennis star Peng Shuai being cut off. CNN on Monday morning discussed Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who recently disappeared after making sexual assault claims against a former Chinese official. During the segment, a live feed of CNN in China could be seen in the corner of the screen, showing that the network had been censored. Host John Berman explained viewers could see the "actual live feed of this broadcast in China, but it's all color bars," noting it "went to color bars the minute" correspondent Will Ripley began talking.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO