Bucks County Police Need Your Help in Finding a Missing Person

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men in connection with catalytic converter thefts. Authorities state that on November 12 at approximately 2:38 a.m. police responded to the 500 block of South Buttonwood Street for a theft in progress. Upon arrival, police made contact with 22-year-old L’quan Redden of New Castle, 30-year-old Jared Wiggins, and 22-year-old Zyair Burton. Police were able to able to recover a catalytic converter that had been removed from a nearby vehicle and identify two vehicles involved in the incident as stolen. All three subjects were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 30 grams of cocaine.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO