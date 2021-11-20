ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County Police Need Your Help in Finding a Missing Person

By MyChesCo
 4 days ago
LEVITTOWN, PA — Falls Township Police report they are trying to locate Daniel Rotermund. Daniel has been staying in the Willow Wood section of Levittown and is not from the area....

