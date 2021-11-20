Bucks County Police Need Your Help in Finding a Missing Person

LANCASTER, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Authorities state that at 5:53 p.m., on Thursday, November 18th, 2021, the pictured male entered the Subway at 796C New Holland Avenue in Manheim Township and robbed it. The male, described as black, thin build, in his early 20s, wearing a black ski mask and a hooded sweatshirt, demanded cash from store personnel. The male threatened to shoot the clerks but did not display a weapon. The male then fled the store on foot, stealing cash from the register.
Comments / 0