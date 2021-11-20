ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

We Salute You: Ronald Schmidt

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVpGR_0d2og8Bw00

(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 honors Ronald Schmidt.

Schmidt served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1979 with two tours in Vietnam.

We Salute You: Clarence Stokes III

We salute you and thank you for your service.

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

