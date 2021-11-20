ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Top homes for sale in Mammoth Lakes

 4 days ago

(Mammoth Lakes, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mammoth Lakes. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

137 Laurel Mountain Rd #226, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Conveniently located in the heart of town is this cozy and updated one/loft property, with 2 bathrooms and an extra den. With plentiful sleeping areas, this unit is the perfect mountain getaway for a family and friends. This property is sunny and bright, with vaulted ceilings, (which means no foot-steps from above!) This area of town is overwhelmed with restaurants and shops with close access to multiple shuttle stops that will take you all over town. Unwind after a day on the slopes in the recently remodeled hot-tub, or enjoy the (seasonal) pool after a warm day in the sun. This is a perfect year-round property with great nightly rental potential.

For open house information, contact Gillian Parrish, NextHome Mammoth Lakes at 760-260-8500

Copyright © 2021 Mammoth Lakes Board of REALTORS &#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLBORCA-210911)

1500 Lodestar Dr #108, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

2 Beds 2 Baths | $895,000 | Condominium | 1,214 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Stunningly beautiful, bright and modern 2 bed/2 bath condominium located in the very convenient Mammoth Green at Sierra Star complex near Little Eagle lodge. Recently remodeled from top to bottom with high-end custom finishes, furnishings and decor throughout. From the moment you enter the foyer/mudroom with built-in custom boot dryer and ski holders, the excitement begins to build as you catch a glimpse of the interior that looks like you just stepped into Restoration Hardware. Enjoy the spacious feel with high ceilings, recessed lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, white stone counters, stainless appliances, mini hospitality bar, fireside dining and open entertainment room with plush furnishings and breathtaking vistas of the Sherwin Mountains and the 2nd fairway of the Sierra Star Golf Course. Take a breath and step out onto the south facing covered and elevated deck with comfy seating, fire pit and teak bar table. Spacious en-suite bedroom with king size bed, large walk in shower, double vanities and heated floors. The second bedroom allows for 4 additional guests in the full-over-full sized bunk. Luxury continues in the second modern bath with tub and shower combo. Additional convenience is added with in-unit laundry area with full-size Samsung washer/dryer. Complex amenities include pool (summer only), hot tub, secured underground parking, a private owners locker for skis/snowboards/golf clubs, plus a secured bike storage room.

For open house information, contact Josh Slater, Coldwell Banker Mammoth at 760-934-2562

Copyright © 2021 Mammoth Lakes Board of REALTORS &#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLBORCA-210912)

154 S Landing, Crowley Lake, 93546

3 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1981

The views and space in this Crowley Lake home simply cannot be beat! The pride of ownership shows throughout the three bedrooms and three bonus rooms (game room, sun room, and office), there is room for everyone. The sun room has a private entrance and bathroom and could possibly be converted to an "accessory" rental unit (check with Mono County) Take in panoramic lake and mountain views from your upper and lower decks totaling more than 650 square feet, or just relax in the beautifully landscaped and fenced yard. Only minutes from skiing, hiking, fishing, and mountain biking, this home is perfectly located to take advantage of everything the Eastern Sierra has to offer in both winter and summer (including an incredible view of the 4th of July fireworks over Crowley Lake!). The huge 2 car garage has over 200 sq. ft. of workshop space and 400 sq. feet of storage space on the second level, and driveway has parking for boat or RV. Additional under-house storage is accessible year round. HAS HEATED DRIVEWAY.

For open house information, contact Jes Schwartzkopf, Mammoth Realty Group at 760-934-6000

Copyright © 2021 Inyo County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSCA-2311816)

2004 Sierra Star Parkway Door 19, Mammoth Lakes, 93546

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | Condominium | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 2006

SUNNY, PEACEFUL, SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH CONDO AT SOLSTICE CONDOMINIUMS. Situated on the Sierra Star Golf Course and surrounded by luxury homes and townhomes, this light, bright and immaculate condo features a private master bedroom suite on the top floor with large ensuite bath, separate tub and shower, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet, and a HUGE storage area that can be locked off. There is a private balcony off of the master suite to enjoy the forest views across the street, which isn't connected to a neighboring balcony. The two guest bedrooms are located on the main level along with full guest bath, a stacked washer and dryer, storage closets, open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The private deck off of the dining area offers great morning and afternoon sun with beautiful views over the golf course of the Sherwin mountains. All mattresses were replaced in 2019. Each room has a Nest WIFI thermostat with its own zone and hydronic heating system. There are two dedicated and wide underground parking spaces along with a private ski locker to store skis and boards. Complex amenities include a Jacuzzi and heated paver stone walkways throughout the complex to prevent snow and ice accumulation in the winter months. The HOA dues include unlimited propane, which is the main source of heating & endless hot water from the common area boiler, as well as basic cable TV, common area upkeep and maintenance, landscaping, snow removal, building maintenance, insurance for the structures, and property management. Not on a rental program, but could generate lucrative income with nightly rentals. Sold furnished with minor exclusions.

For open house information, contact Verena Robinson, Mammoth Lakes Resort Realty at 760-567-0348

Copyright © 2021 Mammoth Lakes Board of REALTORS &#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLBORCA-210944)

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes, CA
ABOUT

With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

