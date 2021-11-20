ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Creston? These houses are on the market

(Creston, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Creston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1603 N West Street, Macksburg, 50155

4 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a very nice acreage with a lot of possibilities, you won't want to miss this one. The acreage has a 1,310 sq ft. home with 4 bdrms and 1 bath, sitting on 10.53 beautiful acres, with a pond. The home features an eat-in-kitchen that walks out to a large deck with a pergola. There is a nice family room off the kitchen and a 1st flood master bedroom. A 60x60 foam insulated pole barn, with a concrete floor that is perfect for a man cave. The pole barn has a kitchen and lots of overhead storage, 1/2 bath and wood burning stove. The 2nd pole barn is 40x60, has some overhead storage and some built in pens. This building is used mainly for storage. The acreage has a generator that would provide some power in case of a power outage. There are two fuel tanks that are included. There is a short amount of gravel and pavement from Macksburg to I-80. This home and acreage is neat, clean and fills the needs for someone needing storage, running a business and many other options.

209 W Kansas Street, Afton, 50830

4 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in 1893

Check out this four bedroom, one bath recently renovated home in Afton! Enjoy your front porch or back wrap around deck for outdoor entertainment. Hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout the home with beautiful wood work and a open staircase in the dining room. French doors entering the master on the main floor with an additional bedroom and the remaining two are upstairs. Open concept with the kitchen into the dining room space. Enjoy the yard space with mature trees and a detached two car garage.

3043 150Th Street, Creston, 50801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1 | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Major Adams Co, IA Land Auction – Mark your calendar for Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 2:00PM! We are honored to represent the Arnold D. Eblen Revocable Trust & Nellie M. Eblen Family Trust in the sale of 1,180.52 total acres m/l of highly tillable Adams County, IA farmland! Tract 10 - 3043 150th St, Creston, IA 50801 and consists of 9.34 acres m/l (to be surveyed). This tract includes a single-family, split level ranch style house, built in 1975, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 2,172 sq ft of living area and an attached 2 stall garage. The house was completely remodeled in 2004 with a new roof, newer Pella windows, metal exterior siding along with a large patio/deck area. The kitchen has hardwood floors, white oak cabinets, and granite countertops. Appliances included in the sale are the stove, dishwasher, and microwave. There are 2-50-gallon electric water heaters along with oak built-ins in the basement. Visit our website for more information regarding the Auction.

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

