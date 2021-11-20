Take a look at these homes on the Houghton market now

(Houghton, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Houghton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

825 Front, Lake Linden, 49945 5 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in None

WATERFRONT! This charming house is located smack dab in the middle of Lake Linden, there's only a handful of houses in town with access to Torch Lake in your backyard! Be one of the lucky ones! The house is clean, open, and has plenty of space in the living room and dining room for entertaining. In the dining room you can enjoy a large bay window and entering the kitchen you have a beautiful view of the lake. Off the back of the kitchen you will find a large porch, and lower deck space which creates plenty of extra space for family and friends. Hang out in the huge back yard and enjoy the peace of the lake, while still being right in town. This house has been used as a VRBO rental, so there are options for it being an income property as well. This house is being sold 'As is,' the furnishings and appliances can be negotiable as well. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact KELSEY EDDLEMAN, NORTHERN MICHIGAN LAND BROKERS - H at 906-523-5575

42820 Hubbard, Painesdale, 49955 4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Think, Victorian Farmhouse! This gem is in the quiet Seeberville Location. There is an almost southern charm to this home. Original woodwork, pocket doors, glass paneled French doors, a gas fireplace, mud room in back, and a gorgeous front porch to sip your sweet tea on! A one car detached garage and a small barn in back for storage complete this stately home. There is a wooded area behind the home which gives a 'country feel' to the property.

For open house information, contact GEORGE NEWMAN, SUPERIOR PROPERTIES -REAL ESTATE SALES AND RENTALS at 906-337-2100

2006 Hunters, Houghton, 49931 3 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2003

A pleasant home in a great neighborhood. Home sits on a large corner lot and has an attractive brick facade. Step inside and you’ll enjoy the contemporary open concept floor plan between the kitchen, dining area, and living room which is ideal for entertaining friends or spending time with family. The living room features a gas fireplace making this a cozy space. There are 3 bedrooms, one of which is a Master Bedroom Suite with a 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. Another full bath serves the other 2 bedrooms. Also on the main floor is a laundry room and half bath. The basement isn’t quite finished. The walls are finished with drywall and paint. You just need to configure it to your liking and install flooring and a ceiling. There are 5 egress windows and a ¼ bath (stool). The builder’s original intent was to install a sauna in the basement so that’s an option for the new owner to do. Newer features of the house are the main floor carpeting, flooring in the bathrooms, interior paint, the refrigerator, and the dishwasher. This coveted location is close to MTU, schools, and shopping.

For open house information, contact GRETCHEN JANSSEN, RE/MAX DOUGLASS R.E.-H at 906-482-1000

52175 M203, Hancock, 49930 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1920

RARE and QUIRKY this unusual property is not for the faint of heart. Yet there are so many possibilities and uses. Approximately 400 feet of water-frontage located on the widest part of the Portage Canal across from Oscar bay. This property has been in the seller’s family since 1967 and has been used as a primary residence for most of that time. The original cabin was built in 1920 and features a large eat-in kitchen (9x17), living room (8x17) and ¾ bath on the main floor with 2 bedrooms (9x12) & (11x13) and an outside entrance on the second floor. This would make a super AIRBNB or rental unit. An addition was added in the 80’s (room sizes above). The addition is attached to the cabin but has no inside access, it is accessed from the large deck which overlooks the waterfront. This area features a large kitchen, with pantry, living room with great views of water, main floor bedroom and bath. The second floor has a nice bedroom with closet. There is a full walkout basement with updated electrical, the cabin and addition have separate electrical meters, 2007 propane furnace, and laundry area. The waterfront has been ravaged by the high water, yet there is a new dock at one end of the property. The original hand-hewn log sauna is just steps from the water and there is a storage area attached to the sauna. Just off the road is parking and an additional storage area and a garage space that can accommodate a small car. A driveway was added to west side of the property making for off road parking and easy access to the house. Enjoy the eagles that nest nearby on the patio, deck or dock along with all the other views, sunsets and wildlife that this waterway provides. Estimated acreage and frontage are based on tax assessment records. These are only estimates.

For open house information, contact GINGER STROUBE, RE/MAX DOUGLASS R.E.-H at 906-482-1000