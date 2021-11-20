Top homes for sale in North Manchester

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(North Manchester, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in North Manchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

10555 N Ogden Rd Lot 1, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Unique European Cottage Style home. Sold "As Is" this 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage and workshop with loft. Some expensive upgrades have already been made here. This property has the potential for a multi unit rental. This is a project home. Two fireplaces, enormous heated garage with a massive loft waiting to be finished or used for storage. Work shop area in garage with attached out building. Outbuilding for storage with carport. Beautiful stone, wood work, masonry, and landscaping. Close to local school.

For open house information, contact Orville Haney, Homes Land & Lakes Realty at 574-268-4881

Copyright © 2021 Kosciusko Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KBORIN-202115064)

205 S Buffalo Street, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Like brand new! 3 year old custom home with 1,588 square feet of finished living space plus garage. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept kitchen-dining-living room with vaulted ceiling. Spacious kitchen with included high efficiency appliances, Granite counter tops with white cabinets and custom built in wine racks on both sides of the sink. Master en-suite with tray ceilings, double vanity sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet. Tasteful colors and fixtures so you may move right in! Finished 2 car garage with concrete driveway, utility sink, and pull down attic access. Expansive concrete patio perfect for grilling and entertaining with 6 foot vinyl privacy fence, ornamental trees, and cedar planters. High efficiency HVAC and tankless water heater.

For open house information, contact Kari Airgood, Manchester Realty at 260-982-8537

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Central Indiana. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CIRMLSIN-202144969)

2857 W 800 S, South Whitley, 46787

4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,789 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Back on the Market! Photos simply do not do justice to this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath 2,789 sq ft home located in the Whitley County Consolidated School System! You'll instantly feel relaxed as you pull into the U shaped driveway that is partially paved and allows for generous parking for friends and family to join you as you sit on the wrap around covered porch overlooking the large red barn, mature trees offering plenty of shade as well as the beautifully manicured and landscaped yard! As you enter the home, you'll appreciate the extra large living room with new carpet, plenty of room to gather and enjoy the wood burning fireplace. The stairway in the living room leads to an equally large sized family/rec room perfect for a kids only play zone, man cave or the perfect mom's hiding! The dining room with new LVP flooring is perfectly sized for entertaining and leads to the equally large sized completely remodeled eat in kitchen with a breakfast island, plenty of counter space as well as appliances, all of which stay with the home. And you'll appreciate the newer light fixtures as they add that extra special touch to the room. The den is located just off of the kitchen and offers hard wood floors and built in book cases. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and offers new carpet, 2 closets and it's own fully remodeled bath just next to the bedroom. As you make your way to the 2nd stairway, before going up, you'll find a laundry room with cubbies and the other full completely remodeled bathroom with double vanities! Upstairs there are 3 good sized bedrooms all with new carpet and closets for extra storage. A 4 car garage, large open wood composite deck, full unfinished daylight basement and just under 2.5 acres of land, make this the perfect country home!

For open house information, contact Brad Minear, Minear Real Estate at 260-244-0015

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202143575)

5855 N State Road 13 Road, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Seller has accepted a Contingent Offer & is willing to entertain Back-up Offers. Make your Offer Count with the Endless Opportunities found HERE @ 5855 N State Road 13 in North Manchester, IN! This property offers GREAT LIVING SPACE OPTIONS with 3 Bedrooms; 2 Full Baths; Living Room, Family Room PLUS a Loft for overflow, and its Unfinished Attic Space allows 'Room to Grow'! Additional Amenities include: 2 Parcels Combined offering 2.4 Acres; Newer Windows, 2 Heat Pumps; Partial Unfinished Basement; 2 Car Attached Garage, just ADD your touches to make it 'YOUR HOME SWEET HOME'!!! And NOW for the BONUSES that expand the OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE: 80x40x16 Pole Building (w/ concrete floors) and 28x26x12 Pole Building, 2 Steel Grain Bins and the INCOME Generating Billboard Sign. Stretch your mind to think of ALL the potential offered (hobby? workshop? & rental income options that may best serve your needs! Easily Shown; SELLER requires proof of funds with your offer (Cash or Conventional Loans ONLY). MAKE Your offer count!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Haneline - Patmore, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc at 260-399-6100

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202133059)

