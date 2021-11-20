Top homes for sale in Gunnison

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison, CO

 4 days ago

(Gunnison, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gunnison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fx64c_0d2og2ta00

120 Floresta Street, Gunnison, 81230

2 Beds 1 Bath | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in None

Erich Ferchau, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-596-0848, eferchau@remax.net, www.gunnisonforsale.com: Adorable home with large lot and plenty of storage / shop space. Main home has been updated...2 bed / 1 bath with hardwood floors. Open kitchen / dining with new cabinets and counter tops. One car attached garage. Detached two car garage and two storage sheds. Well maintained and conveniently located near schools, tennis / pickle ball courts, parks, VanTuyl trail and Gunnison River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcd54_0d2og2ta00

714 W Denver Avenue, Gunnison, 81230

2 Beds 1 Bath | $420,690 | Single Family Residence | 1,001 Square Feet | Built in None

Brieonna Aljets, Signature Properties Ebner & Associates, LLC, C: 970-596-5649, refinecoaching@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: If you're looking for the perfect corner-lot in downtown Gunnison with a well kept home, look no further. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a spacious living area with updated kitchen. The original hardwood floors add charm. Not to mention the propane fireplace to create cozy evenings that heats the entire home in a short amount of time. The single bathroom is large and offers plenty of space. The oversized laundry room is a great addition and has room for storage. Washer and dryer were replaced in the last few years and stay with the home. The laundry room exits to a concrete patio with grassy area equipped with a tall privacy fence and great for entertaining. The backyard also hosts a chicken coop ready for your feathery friends and accesses the 2-car garage. The detached garage can house your gear for your mountain lifestyle if needed. There are mature trees and landscaping situated on the lot. Irrigation ditch on property in order to water grass, flowers, etc. Ride your bike to local shops, schools, and restaurants. If you need to travel further, the RTA bus stop is just a short walk away from the front door. Do not miss this chance to own an adorable home in downtown Gunnison for yourself or it would make a great investment property!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTIm0_0d2og2ta00

508 W Virginia Avenue, Gunnison, 81230

3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,084 Square Feet | Built in None

Susan Teal, RE/MAX Community Brokers, C: 970-275-1926, srteal@hotmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Rare opportunity to own a house with 5 lots, 2 garages, beautiful landscaping, and other outbuildings including a wood fired sauna. This home features a functional layout with the privacy of an upper level master suite including custom build cabinetry and fully updated master bath. The main living area includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath, living and dining rooms, and kitchen with a breakfast nook. This classic home has beautiful woodwork throughout including custom built wood windows. With 2084 sq. ft. of living space and a basement for storage and projects, this home has plenty of space for anything life throws at you. Outside, enjoy a patio for entertaining as well as perennial flower gardens, fenced in yard, and many other inviting areas. There are several outbuildings including a 900 sq. ft. shop, 550 sq. ft. garage and several sheds. There is lots of future potential as well with multifamily zoning on this unique property.

